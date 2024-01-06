Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Strive to be friendly with all sorts of people this year but don’t hesitate to get tough with those who seem to enjoy being unhelpful and obnoxious. Kind words won’t always be enough to make others see sense, so drop the nice guy act occasionally.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If something annoys you to a major extent over the next 48 hours you must speak up about it. If it means having words with someone in a position of authority then so be it. No one is so high and mighty that they should be immune to criticism.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may have to come down hard on someone you have always been lenient with in the past. The fact is they have gone way beyond what can be considered as mere fun and games and are now taking serious liberties. It can’t be allowed to go on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It would appear that someone is playing on your fears and hoping you will make a mistake they can then take advantage of. That will only happen if you allow their negative comments to get under your skin, so toughen up and ignore them completely.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Mars in your opposite sign means rivals won’t hesitate to challenge your authority this weekend, so be ready to hit back if the situation calls for it. Make sure they know you have no intention of being intimidated and will happily fight fire with fire.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Avoid taking what you see and hear this weekend at face value. The way the planets are aligned at the moment there is every possibility that the information colleagues feed you is corrupted in some way. Trust your own senses, not what others tell you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t lack for courage or confidence now that Mars has joined the sun and Pluto in the most dynamic area of your chart, and what you do and say this weekend will make it clear you have no intention of taking prisoners. It’s win or bust!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Let everyone you interact with this weekend – friends, family members, work colleagues and strangers – know right from the start that you will not be pushed around or dictated to. Avoid even the smallest sign of weakness, even if you have to bluff it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in the most articulate area of your chart means you will find your voice this weekend, so much so that some people will be searching for their ear plugs! That’s bad news for them as what you have to say will be worth diamonds and pearls.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter what some people say to the contrary there is no need to make an instant decision about your cashflow situation. You are more likely to make money rather than lose it if you stay calm and act only when it is clearly safe to do so.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With so much powerful activity in your sign you are sure to antagonize people with your forthright attitude, but so what? You’ve kept quiet because you did not want to rock the boat, so now go to the other extreme and rock it as hard as you can!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It might be wise to keep a low profile this weekend, especially if you are the sort who gets easily worked up by the injustices of the world. Let others do the talking while you watch and wait. Make sure your next big move is the one that matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It does not matter what friends and relatives tell you this weekend – blot it all out and listen only to your own inner voice. Deep down you already know what needs to be done but first you must learn to trust yourself so you make the right call.

