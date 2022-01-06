Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing over the coming 12 months is that you listen to the little voice in your head and follow the advice it gives you, even if everyone else is doing something completely different. It’s the right thing for you and that’s what counts.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have been on great form of late and there is no sign that your good fortune will end any time soon. Set your sights high over the next few days, then show rivals and competitors what you are made of – better stuff than them!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have fallen out with a friend of late you must make it your mission now to get back together. Let them know you are serious about it and maybe take them a small gift as a peace offering. It won’t take much to win them over.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars is to get on with life and not worry in the slightest about what is going on in the world. If others want to make life tougher than it needs to be that’s up to them but you won’t be playing their silly games.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Slow things right down today and take a good look at your current position. Are you where you want to be? Are you doing the things you hoped to be doing? If not, now is the time to make changes – and make them far-reaching.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets you still have a mountain of work to do and you must get on top of it today and tomorrow. The very last thing you want is to be playing catch-up when there are so many fun activities going on around you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

This is a promising time for you and there will be new opportunities popping up left, right and center both in your personal life and at work. If you have learned from recent mistakes then you’ll travel far and travel fast over the next few days.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

One day you will look back and realize that you allowed yourself to get angry for no good reason, but for now you need to find a positive outlet for those negative feelings. Do something physical today – the more you perspire the less annoyed you will be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you go out of your way to impress people in positions of authority today they will go out of their way to do good things for you later in the month. You can never have too many friends in high places, so say and do the right things.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have a talent for astounding people with your ideas and insights, but someone is jealous of your popularity and may try to undermine you today. They will only succeed if you get so carried away with your own brilliance that you are blind to the danger.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not want to pay for something you used to get for free but times are hard and not everyone can afford to be as generous as they used to be. You of all people should know that if something is worth having it’s also worth paying for.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There is a lot you can do to improve a close personal relationship and if you make the effort now you’ll be doing fun things together again come the weekend. You’ve had your disagreements but none of them were of any real importance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone who has been a real thorn in your side in recent weeks needs to be dealt with, and now is the time. Let them know in no uncertain fashion that you’ve had your fill of their foolishness and you no longer want to be around them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com