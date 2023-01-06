Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you will be guided more by your heart than by your head this year. In itself that may be no bad thing but take care you don’t get caught up in other people’s melodramatics. Some of it could verge on hysteria.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Look for compromise solutions today but don’t expect to find them. You have never been the sort to back down in a fight and the full moon suggests those you clash with will be equally reluctant to give ground. It could get messy!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You cannot stand idly by while some sort of injustice is taking place. Do what you can to assist those who are getting a bad deal but don’t place your own reputation or livelihood on the line. You can’t win other people’s battles for them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you decide to make changes of a financial nature today it’s quite possible that later on you will look back and wish you had left well alone. If you are tempted to put your money where your mouth is be sensible and find ways to spread the risk.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s full moon in your sign is sure to fire you up emotionally but try not to take on people who are bigger than you. Before you get involved in a dispute of some kind ask yourself this simple question: Do you really need to get involved?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try not to be annoyed with yourself if something you have been working on does not turn out the way you planned. Because today’s full moon occurs in the most sensitive area of your chart you could be hard on yourself for no good reason.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If someone challenges your authority today you must stand your ground and let them know that you are the boss and that you alone call then shots. Make it clear to them that if they don’t like it they can always join a different team.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you find yourself up against a rival who is clearly at a higher level than you it might be a good idea to swallow your pride and back down. The fact is you should not have allowed yourself to get in this position in the first place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The full moon warns that today and over the weekend what previously came easy to you is likely to turn into a bit of a slog. It’s no big deal though. Come the start of next week you will be back to your best and having fun again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will need to be on your guard today, because a rival or competitor is planning to get ahead at your expense. They will only succeed if you are so laidback that they can just walk in and take what they want. Don’t let that happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Because today’s full moon takes place in your opposite sign you must expect people to stand in your way both in your private life and in your career. They won’t succeed though – you are too much of a winner to be held back for long.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more a colleague tries to tell you that you are going about your job the wrong way the more determined you must be to prove them wrong. If you feel comfortable with your own methods and routines that’s really all that matters.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry too much if you fall out with a partner or loved one today because it is only a passing phase. You still have a great deal in common and both of you know that you will achieve more together than you ever could on your own.

