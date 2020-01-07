Your daily horoscope: January 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday will encourage you to make more of the gifts you were born with, not only for your own benefit but also for the benefit of friends and family and even strangers who need a helping hand. Always give from the heart.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may wonder why people who are not always on your side suddenly want to be helpful but don’t let that stop you from taking advantage. Mars, your ruler, at odds with Uranus warns you could be a bit too suspicious for your own good.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are more likely to move up in the world, both socially and professionally, if you make an effort to work with others rather than against them. There is plenty to go around, so join forces with like-minded people and help each other to prosper.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Stay focused on what is important over the next 24 hours and don’t let friends and family members distract you from what needs to be done. Yes, of course, you would like to give them your full attention but today, at least, work is more important than play.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Work matters are under good stars at the moment, thanks to the influence of Mars, but you need to understand that not everyone feels as driven to succeed as you do. Make allowances for those who move at a slower pace, much as it may frustrate you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Focus on areas where your needs converge with the needs of people you work and do business with. The more you help them the more likely it is the universe will help you, and the end result will be that everyone gains. Why would you want anything less?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It would appear that you have allowed yourself to be influenced by an idea that, to say the least, is not accepted as mainstream. That’s fine – you are entitled to believe what you want to believe – but be smart and don’t make too big a noise about it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Why do you care what the critics think or say about you? Can they actually do anything to damage you personally or professionally? No they cannot, so put them out of your mind and do what you were going to do, and with a huge smile on your face.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may believe you need to do something drastic to turn a bad situation into a good one but the planets indicate that if you leave well alone it may actually take care of itself. You are not the only one who thinks there has to be changes.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What happens over the next 24 hours may not be to your liking but it will be what you need, so look on the bright side and try to look into the future to a time when what you learn from current difficulties can be turned to your advantage.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are on top form at the moment and nothing can make you feel bad, either about yourself or about life in general. That won’t stop people of a negative inclination trying, of course, but all you have to do is ignore them and enjoy life to the full.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The planets suggest you will receive something worth having but at the same time have something taken from you that you don’t want to lose. In the fullness of time you will realize that you got the best of the deal, but for now it may hurt a little.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may want to trust the people you work with but that won’t be so easy to do today. Something in the back of your mind is warning you that if you place your faith in other people that faith is likely to be betrayed. Trust only yourself.

