Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to make some serious changes to your lifestyle. There can be no more excuses – you know what needs to be done and you know it will bring you the happiness you crave, so do it now.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone in a position of authority gives you a hard time today don’t look for ways to get back at them, just smile sweetly and pretend you are not in the least bit fazed. Most likely they are hoping you will react badly. Don’t give them the satisfaction.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You’ve been on a bit of an emotional roller-coaster over the past few days but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s been fun in a strange sort of way and, more importantly, it’s taught you a lot about yourself, and about other people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be wondering who you can trust but the sad fact is you can trust no one but yourself at the moment. That may leave you feeling a bit lonely but you’re inventive enough to find ways to look after your own interests while still having fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A close personal relationship seems to be going through one of those up and down phases where you are not sure whether it is working out or not. Give it time to settle and by this time next week it should be on much firmer ground.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your energy levels will ebb and flow by the hour, and sometimes by the minute, today, so don’t sign up for anything too strenuous. You are under no obligation to exhaust yourself, least of all to please other people. Put your own needs first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may appear to be okay with a certain situation but beneath the surface you have serious concerns. It may not be your way to rock the boat but on this occasion you need to find out where someone’s loyalties lie – maybe not with you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The pace of life will pick up considerably later this month when the Sun changes signs but for the next week or two you must conserve your energy and not take on any new chores or duties. Be ready physically and mentally for what is to come.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you were unable to do yesterday will come easily to you today and no doubt you will kick yourself when you realize it required no more than a small change in attitude. Keep that “can do” feeling going well into the weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try not to devote too much energy to an issue that is of only minor importance. It may annoy you that others can’t get it right but maybe they are making a mess of it because they want you to step in and do it for them. Don’t.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you have made an error of judgment then admit it and move on. The only people who never make mistakes are the people who never try and you have been trying so hard of late that errors are inevitable. Think of them as badges of valor.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

According to the planets someone has been trying to mislead you and they may be succeeding. Most likely it’s because you are too trusting and like to think the best of people rather than the worst. Time to get back in touch with reality.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Life is not something that happens to you and to which you then react, life is something you create every day by your own thoughts, feelings and actions. With that fact in mind, focus only on good things today – and be amazed how many of them come about.

