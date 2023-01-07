Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Mercury link on your birthday will encourage you to think more deeply about your existence but don’t get too serious. The most important things by far are love and laughter and if you’ve got those in your life everything else will fall into place.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It may feel as if you have a mountain to climb this weekend but once you get into the groove of pushing yourself harder you may find you quite enjoy the effort and the challenge. You are at your best when you have a summit to aim for.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Everything has been going so well for you of late but now you seem to be doubting yourself. Could your success be a cosmic mistake? Are you being set up for a fall? No and no again are the answers to those questions, so believe in yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some things look a lot worse than they actually are, especially where your money situation is concerned, but what occurs this weekend will remind you that, compared to most people, you’ve actually got it quite easy. Stop worrying and enjoy life again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will have to put up with a number of petty criticisms this weekend. Even people who usually support you will voice concerns that you are on the wrong track. But you’re not, and you know it, so don’t let their negativity get to you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You know what needs to be done, so get on and do it to the best of your ability and ignore everything else. This will be one of those weekends when, if you push yourself a bit harder, you will move much closer to your long-term goal.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Certain people have been behaving suspiciously of late. Have they got something to hide? Maybe, but don’t waste time trying to find out what it is because your efforts would be better spent getting your own house in order. Ignore all distractions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Not everyone can be as go-getting as you are, so make allowances for those who seem reluctant to follow your lead over the next 48 hours. The more you try to convince or coerce them the more they will hesitate, so let them make their own choices.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

With the sun moving through the most outgoing area of your chart you must put yourself about more this weekend. You may not care in the slightest what the world thinks of you but it won’t hurt to be sociable, or at least to pretend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Money worries may be causing some concern but the planets indicate that a week or so from now your problems will be a thing of the past. Even so, it will pay you to give some thought to how you can improve your cash-flow situation this weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make the most of the sun in your sign to push your way to the front of the crowd and get yourself noticed. The planets indicate you have what it takes to impress people in positions of power, though your ambitious nature may scare them a bit too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The more those around you preach doom and gloom the more of an effort you must make to identify what is still good in the world. What happens this weekend must not be seen as “good” or “bad” but as an opportunity to make a lasting difference.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your hopes and dreams may be quite personal in nature but you must not keep them all to yourself. Let loved ones and trusted friends know what you are trying to do this weekend and don’t be surprised if they go out of their way to help you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com