Your daily horoscope: January 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday means that your mind will be sharp this year, but also that you won’t allow yourself to make decisions based purely on logic. What’s in your heart is every bit as important as what’s in your head – maybe more so.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Others will bend over backward to assist you and if you are smart you will let them. You don’t have to be the one who starts everything and on this occasion you don’t have to start anything at all. It’s not every day you get such an easy ride.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A new and exciting challenge is coming your way. Are you ready for it? Don’t let financial worries or family commitments hold you back from having fun over the next few days. Put a name to your dream and go after it with everything you’ve got.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The intensity of your feelings may startle you today but with Mercury linked to Neptune, planet of universal love, you will find it easy to put yourself in other people’s shoes and see why they are hurting so much. What can you do to assist them?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Cosmic activity in the partnership area of your chart means you are being watched, but in the nicest possible way. Don’t be surprised if you get admiring glances from attractive strangers today – because they find plenty that’s attractive in you as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something you took so seriously for so long does not interest you any more. On the work front, especially, you just cannot be bothered to get emotional about things that now seem petty and of little consequence. At last you are getting your priorities right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If your creative efforts have been stifled of late then what happens over the next few days will more than make up for it. You are about to get an opportunity to show what you can do, and the happy fact is you can, and you will, do plenty.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t limit your affections to people you know and trust – expand your circle of compassion and let others know that you feel their pain. What matters more, of course, is that you get the chance to help them too, and you will – in numerous practical ways.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Get out into the world and let people know who you are and what you can do. It would appear that some of those who know you by reputation only believe you are not the sort of person who can be easily approached. Show them they are wrong.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be tempted to buy an expensive gift for someone as a demonstration of your love but there is no need. What they want most from you is not material things but your mental and emotional company – so spend some quality time with them today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Yes, of course you should listen to advice, especially from individuals who seem to know what they are talking about – but no, you don’t have to do as they say if your inner voice tells you something different. Trust yourself before you trust other people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone will require your assistance today and being the helpful sort you will give it with no questions asked. What happens tomorrow and Friday though will make it clear that you’ve been taken for a ride – they could quite easily have done it themselves.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Good deeds will come naturally to you today and in return the universe will do good things for you. A part of you knows that everything is connected, so what you do for other people you also do for yourself – it always comes back to you.

