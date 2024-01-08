Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The year ahead will see so many changes that at times your head will spin but you will never lose control and you will never lose sight of your ultimate goal. Each step you take toward that goal will leave your rivals trailing far behind.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With the sun, Mars and Pluto all moving through the career area of your chart this is no time to be relaxed about your aims. Decide what it is you want most from life then go after it with every ounce of energy and ambition you possess.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be tempted to make an ethical judgment about what a friend or colleague is up to but if you are smart you will keep your opinions to yourself. You won’t get any thanks for interfering in their business, and they will ignore you anyway.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how hard you try to explain yourself the words won’t come out the way you want them to sound, so take the hint and forget about trying to win others round to your way of thinking. Actions will impress them a lot more than words.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means work hard as the new week begins but make sure you are working mainly for yourself. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you will be overwhelmed with requests for assistance but you must be ruthless and say “no”.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

At some point today you will come to the conclusion that a project you have been working on for quite some time needs a fresh injection of ideas. Don’t let your pride hold you back from requesting extra creative input from colleagues and friends.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You cannot possibly do everything yourself Virgo, so don’t even think of trying. This is one of the very best times of the year to push ahead with dreams and schemes but they will progress so much better if you include other people in your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Life is good and getting better by the moment but there is one person in your life who isn’t as positive about the prospects for the months ahead as you are. Take them aside and use your powers of persuasion to convince them it really is all good.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone you look up to as an authority figure is critical of some of your ideas today that is actually a very good thing. Because they have been there and done it all themselves in the past there is a huge amount you can learn from them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As one of the zodiac’s fire signs you have a tendency to believe you can come and go as you please but there is a danger you could take that too far today and leave yourself exposed financially. Keep a decent amount of cash in reserve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t usually like too many changes in your life but at the moment you can’t seem to get enough. That’s great but don’t take it to extremes and junk the past completely over the next few days because some things are worth hanging on to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A friend’s actions will leave you somewhat bemused today. Have they lost their mind? Have they been misled? Whatever the reasons for their actions you must be ready to help get them back on their feet when, inevitably, their world comes crashing down.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Although you are clearly eager to push ahead with your plans you must be sensible about it. At the very least that means getting other people involved so the entire workload does not fall on your shoulders. There will be more than enough glory to go around.

