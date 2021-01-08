Your daily horoscope: January 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday will soften your outlook on life and help you recognize that everyone – yes, everyone – is striving to be a better person. It may not always look that way but act as if it is true anyway, and see what miracles occur.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t be short of words today but it might be wise to watch what you say as not everyone will appreciate your candid assessments of their abilities. If you do go too far and offend people you must expect some kind of backlash.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Steer clear of situations that could bring you into direct conflict with people in positions of power. Even if you are sure of the facts and sure of your ground it would still be a good idea to keep your thoughts to yourself for the next few days.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If others ask you for assistance today you will be more than willing to give it, but you must also make sure they actually need your help. Are they just appealing to your generous nature so they can get away with doing less work themselves?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Small acts of individual kindness matter more than big words and big gestures. You will get the chance to do a good deed for someone today and the effects of your intervention will spread far and wide. What you do for one you ultimately do for everyone.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t have to be so secretive about your feelings. Be open and honest about what your heart is telling you, and invite others to be open and honest with you in return. If you can do that then a good day could turn into a great day.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If one of your closest relationships is not going as well as it should then make it your business to get a conversation going so you can both open up and get things moving in a positive direction again. Speak from the heart – and listen too!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not feel like knuckling down and getting a boring task finished but if you don’t it will drag you down and limit your options considerably. Focus on it to the exclusion of everything else today. It won’t take as much time as you imagined.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

With both the sun and Venus moving through one of the better areas of your chart you can and you must focus your mind on the good things in life. Never forget that, in the main, it’s your mind that creates your world, so create a wonderful life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be the sort of person who prefers to act first and worry about what you have done later but the more time you spend thinking and planning today the better it will be for you. Even an adventurous Sag needs to know where they are going.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As Venus moves into your sign today you may find that you feel like slowing down and taking things easy for a bit, and that is perfectly okay. What you must not do, however, is slow down so much that you find it hard to get started again!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Don’t waste your time arguing with people over issues they are not equipped to understand. You know what is right and what is wrong and the only thing that matters is that you live by that knowledge. What others do is between them and their conscience.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The quickest way to heal a rift with a loved one is to say sorry. They too want to put recent disputes behind them but because they are more stubborn than you they may find it hard to apologize. Make it easy for them, then move on together.

