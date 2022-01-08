Capricorn.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Can you really have it all? Yes you can, but would you actually want it all? The message of your birthday chart is that you need to relearn the joys of having less while doing more. Too much of a good thing can sometimes be a bad thing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It will occur to you this weekend that maybe you picked the wrong side to support in a power struggle of some sort. Is it too late to change sides? Maybe not, but if you do it might damage your reputation for trust and reliability, so think carefully.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Keep things simple this weekend, at home and at work. Also, it might be a good idea to keep your head down as there will be a few ego battles taking place and it will do your own ambitions no good at all to get personally involved.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s good that you generally trust your instincts but because values planet Venus is in one of its retrograde phases it might be wise to back up those instincts with hard facts whenever you can. Not all your insights can be trusted at the moment.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

How much do you trust someone you are involved with on a one-to-one basis in your personal life or at work? The planets warn that although they may seem to be 100 per cent on your side it may be a trick, so err on the side of caution.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not approve of some of the changes that are taking place on the work front but there’s not much you can do about them, so find ways to adapt and reject the temptation to rock the boat by making critical remarks … for now.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something you have been working on, most likely of an artistic nature, will hit the buffers this weekend and you’ll have to accept that you’ve taken it as far as you can for the time being. It may be that a brief pause rekindles your creative spark.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone is sending out subtle distress signals in the hope that you will pick up on them and ride to their rescue. You want to, of course, but you also have needs of your own, so manage your time carefully. There are only 48 hours in a weekend!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If someone lets you down this weekend don’t get annoyed about it. Yes, it’s a poor show on their part, but the simple fact is there is nothing you can do about it and the only one who will suffer if you get angry is you. Stay calm.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Just because other people are breaking the rules does not mean you can do the same. You have a deserved reputation for honesty and straight dealing and you don’t want to jeopardize it for a small gain today that may be worth nothing tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can get along with all sorts of people now, but as Venus is moving retrograde you need to recognize that not everyone can be trusted, no matter how friendly they seem. You must stay switched on this weekend, especially where money is concerned.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been the sort to duck a challenge and you are not about to start now. Even if your current opponent looks too strong to beat you will take them on anyway – and you may be surprised to discover they’re not as tough as they look.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can achieve just about anything if you put your mind to it this weekend but the planets warn you will accomplish more on your own as a partner is likely to let you down. Find interesting things to work on that depend on your efforts alone.

