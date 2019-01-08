Your daily horoscope: January 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to take anything or anyone too seriously this year. Too often in the past you have allowed minor matters to balloon into major issues, but this year you need to reverse that way of thinking. Treat everything that happens as a bit of a joke.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you say today is sure to sound unreasonable to . . . well, just about everyone. Will that stop you from saying it? Of course not. You’re an Aries and you really don’t care what other people think about you. Hopefully you won’t lose too many friends.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your air of self-confidence is such that almost everyone you meet today will want to do things for you. It just seems right that whatever it is you ask for someone will rush to get it for you. By all means take advantage of the situation!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The message of the stars for you at the moment is that you need to recognize that happiness comes not from having what you want but from wanting what you have. And the fact is you already have more than enough to satisfy your needs.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you know your own mind then what you accomplish over the next two or three days will amaze everyone, including yourself. But if you haven’t yet decided what you want to achieve then give it some thought right now. There’s still time.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Fate is pointing you in a certain direction and you won’t need telling twice that if you go in that direction something pretty good will happen. The only downside is that you will probably have to go on your own. Few people share your vision.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

What you expect to happen over the next 24 hours won’t happen – and what you don’t expect to happen will happen. Should that worry you? Not in the slightest. Virgo is one of the most flexible signs of the zodiac. You’ll adapt and thrive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With Mars and Mercury at right angles today there is every possibility that you will say something that no one else gets. Is it because you have not made yourself clear, or because others are not up to understanding? It’s the latter, of course.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have fixed opinions about certain issues but if you think you can convince people through sheer force of personality to agree with you then you are going to be disappointed. Stick to the facts and let others decide for themselves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Flattery will get you everywhere today – but watch out you don’t end up some place you did not really want to go! If you get carried away with your own powers of persuasion you could easily convince yourself of something that isn’t true.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

With communications planet Mercury at odds with Mars, planet of anger, today there is a real possibility that you will overreact to provocation and say something you later regret. Try to remember that, whatever happens, you’re only human. And humans are far from perfect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Common sense should be telling you that certain routines and methods are not working as well as you hoped they would, but being the kind of person who hates admitting that you got something wrong you will no doubt persevere – for good or ill.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No doubt you are in the mood to make changes and no doubt you are right to want to do so, but don’t be hasty and start swapping things around before you are ready. You will instinctively know when to make your big move – soon but not yet.

