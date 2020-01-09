Your daily horoscope: January 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The first thing you should do on your birthday this year is to sit down and make a list of the many things you hope to accomplish over the coming 12 months. Keep it brief and keep it with you at all times – and make sure you look at it every day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What you do and say today, tomorrow and over the weekend will influence the way that employers and other authority figures react to you. Try to be on your best behaviour and resist the urge to prove that you are right and they are wrong.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You now realize that you have spent too long in one particular location and need to move on. What happens today will point you in the right direction and all you have to do then is march. The planets can guide you but you must do the walking.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may be easy to be suspicious of someone’s motives, especially if they are now being nice to you where before they were unhelpful, but don’t take it too far. There is a real possibility that they really do want to help you. Is that so hard to believe?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you make a serious effort to put your differences with a loved one behind you there is no reason why your relationship should not go back to how it was before, or even improve. Where soulmates are concerned it is never too late to kiss and make up.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will get the opportunity to help someone in need today but you must not allow them to take advantage of you. Maybe before you do anything for them you should ask yourself if they really do require your assistance or if they are just faking it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart is giving a huge boost to your ego and because you honestly believe that you deserve the good things in life you will almost certainly get them. What you desire most is now within reach.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You seem a bit overwhelmed by what’s taking place in the world, but you must not retreat into your shell and wait for the bad times to pass. They will pass sooner if you face up to your problems and find constructive ways to deal with them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You won’t be shy about expressing your opinions today and that’s good, because certain people need to be reminded that they cannot expect to have it all their own way. You’re not the sort to keep a low profile when things are being done that you don’t agree with.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A solution to a money problem of some kind will become apparent over the next 48 hours but it will require some sort of sacrifice from you. Go for it, because what you gain in the long-term will more than make up for what you lose in the short-term.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It is no longer a case of IF you will succeed but WHEN you will succeed, and even the approaching lunar eclipse, challenging as it is sure to be, can’t stop you from reaching your goals. Fame and fortune are yours for the asking!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What you say and do over the next two or three days will set the scene for the next few months, so promise yourself now that you will make decisions based on facts and logic rather than emotion and wishful thinking. Stay calm and stay in control.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Reach out to other people today and remind friends and work colleagues alike that you have much more in common than the few things that divide you. Winning others round to your point of view will be ridiculously easy, so get on with it.

