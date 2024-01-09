Open this photo in gallery: CapricorniStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mercury’s link to Neptune on your birthday warns you will need to remind yourself each and every day that your life is on track and that there is nothing to worry about. Only allow that little voice in your head to tell you uplifting stories, not downbeat ones.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may do something you think is noble and good today but other people are likely to be doubtful at best about your motives. Maybe they believe you have a hidden agenda and that you are acting mainly in your own interests. How can you prove them wrong?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to believe you can get away with just about anything but a Mercury-Neptune link suggests you are deceiving yourself. You may be surprised how strongly other people react to what you do over the next 24 hours. You have been warned!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must treat other people as equals, even if you believe you are streets ahead of them intellectually. If you say the right things at the right time and in the right way you will get the cooperation you need to get the results that you crave.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make sure everyone knows what it is you expect of them over the next 24 hours, both at home and at work. Some may say you are too domineering but that’s better than being thought of as weak. Give orders as if you were born to do so.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must not hesitate to let colleagues and employers know how much you are prepared to put up with – and what you will never allow to happen. Just because people are higher up the professional ladder than you does not mean you have to always follow orders.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Finish your chores as quickly as you can today – while still making a good job of them – then do whatever brings you most pleasure in life. Cosmic activity in the most dynamic and creative area of your chart means this is your time to shine.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If a rival issues a challenge over the next 24 hours you must not hesitate for even a moment to take them up on it. Anyone who thinks you can be intimidated obviously knows very little about you – but chances are they will learn very soon!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have a reputation for efficiency that will serve you well today, especially on the work front where someone needs to take control of what’s going on. Ignore trivial issues and focus on the one big thing that everyone is talking and worrying about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s good that you are so assertive but don’t go too far and give others the impression that you think the rules do not apply to you. Whatever it is you demand of other people you need to demand it of yourself as well, in fact even more so.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Just because you are fired with enthusiasm for a new project does not mean your friends or the people you work with think it’s such a great idea. The good news is you are right and they are wrong, so get on with it and make them look silly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to face up to a problem that on most occasions you would do almost anything to avoid. The only thing to fear is fear itself, so stop worrying about what might happen, but probably won’t, and show the world how courageous you really are.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are in no mood to suffer fools and anyone who tries to persuade you that it wasn’t their fault that a plan backfired will be treated with the contempt they deserve. In future though you might want to give them a bit less responsibility.

