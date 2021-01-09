Your daily horoscope: January 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Mars link on your birthday will bring more than just a trickle of romance into your life – it’s more likely to be a flood! The only danger is your passions could run away with you and you end up making promises you find hard to keep.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Put financial considerations on hold when deciding what to do next. If you are drawn toward a certain activity, or want to take part in a social occasion, then go for it and don’t worry about the cost. You’ll find ways to pay for it later.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

With Mars now moving through your sign this is the perfect time to knuckle down and finally get a long-term project done and dusted. Once you build up a head of steam you won’t want to stop – but first, of course, you’ve got to start.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try to work on your own as much as possible this weekend. That way you won’t get angry when people who don’t share your talents or your commitment make a poor job of things. If something does go wrong, you’ll have only yourself to blame.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want something enough over the next 48 hours you will find ways to get it. However, there is a real risk that, having got it, you may then discover you don’t want it after all. Think before you act and don’t make your actions irreversible.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is a good time for career matters, but only if you are prepared to take on new responsibilities. If you expect other to just go along with your plans you will probably be disappointed, so give them reasons to back you. Share the rewards and applause.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do something positive and, if possible, physical this weekend. You have a lot of pent-up energy to get rid of and the best way to do that is to find an outlet that is both creative and fun. Team games and sports are under excellent stars.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you want to get along with someone this weekend you will need to make an extra special effort to understand why they think and act the way they do. Talk to them and ask them, sincerely, what you need to know to improve your relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

How you react to people over the next 48 hours will determine how quickly you can move toward your goals over the next few weeks. While Mars is moving through the partnership area of your chart you need to be assertive but not aggressive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you value may go out of your life this weekend but if it does it won’t be long before something better comes in to take its place. A change of pace is likely over the next few days as you recognize the need to conserve your energy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Start something new this weekend, something that encourages your imagination to take flight. With Mars, planet of energy and ambition, moving through the most dynamic area of your chart there really is nothing you cannot do at the moment. Do it magnificently.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone says something that annoys you today your first reaction will be to hit back, verbally, twice as hard. But is that really such a good idea? Just this once it might be smarter to let the situation ride. You can do without a war of words.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You have not been making enough noise of late, but with Mars moving through the communications area of your chart you will find it easier to open your mouth and express your opinions. If you talk tough, people might start to take you more seriously.

