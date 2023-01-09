Capricorn.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Love planet Venus links with energy planet Mars on your birthday, so expect to be flavour of the month with all sorts of people this year. Be careful when forging new relationships though as not everyone you meet will be as fair-minded as you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars, your ruler, makes a perfect link to values planet Venus today, so all your good points will be on display. However, as Mars is still moving retrograde you would be wise to take nothing for granted. Too much confidence could be a bad thing.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets are now urging you to work closely with other people, both in your career and in your private life, but that does not mean you have to agree with everything they say or do. On the contrary, your opposing opinions could work well together.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t get carried away with visions of your own brilliance today, because later in the week you could discover that you have missed something of great importance and look really silly because of it. Maybe you’re not quite the genius you think you are.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s Venus-Mars link will do wonders for your confidence, especially in one-to-one relationships. Business partnerships will profit from a more outgoing approach on your part but don’t pretend to be something the world can see you are not.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your feelings could easily get the better of you today. What does that mean on a practical level? It means you will be inclined to make decisions that are rooted in emotion rather than common sense. Keep your brain switched on, you are going to need it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There is a danger today that in your eagerness to get ahead and get the most from every situation you encounter you will overlook the kind of minor details that could have major consequences. Slow down a bit – it’s not a sprint to the finish line.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With Venus, your ruler, on good terms with energy planet Mars today you can sense that you are on the right track and will be arriving at your destination very soon. That may be true but don’t leave friends and loved ones behind. They’ll enjoy the journey too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today’s Venus-Mars link will endow you with no end of confidence but as Mars is still going through its retrograde phase you must be ruthlessly realistic when it comes to money matters. Also, try not to make profit your one and only aim.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Ignore anyone who says that you are aiming too high and keep reaching for the stars. There is no limit to what you can accomplish in the early weeks of the new year, so believe in yourself and get out into the world and make big things happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What occurs over the next 24 hours will open your eyes to new possibilities and make you realize just how limited your horizons have been. Get involved in projects that require you to work alongside like-minded people as part of a team – a winning team!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must play by the rules today, even if you believe you can get away with cutting corners. Someone of your abilities doesn’t need to take liberties, especially when so many of your rivals are clearly leagues below you in terms of talent.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If there is something you have wanted to do for months or years but lacked the courage to try you will get another opportunity today and this time you must not back out. Yes, of course, it could go wrong but more likely it will be a huge success.

