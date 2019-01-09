Your daily horoscope: January 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may wish you were the kind of person who loves the world and everyone in it but face facts, that’s not you at all. The message of your birthday chart is that you must be true to your nature over the coming 12 months. Nothing else matters.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

By all means look for ways to escape circumstances that are holding you back but be aware that some of them may actually be holding you up! What you escape from in the short-term may not be what you want to escape from in the long-term.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have been given far too many choices of late and it has at times confused you. Now, however, you feel limited in your options and wish you had a few more. Try to realize it’s not the choices you are given that matter but the choices you make.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It might be an idea to take it easy today, either because you have pushed yourself a bit too hard of late or because you are not feeling 100 per cent physically. Start slowly and build up steam only when, and if, you feel like it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to be in two minds whether to get more deeply involved with a group of people you quite like but whose aims are not really your aims. For the moment at least, make no kind of commitment. Time will point you in the right direction.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Lady Luck is smiling on you now and all your dreams are about to come true. Well, okay, maybe it’s not quite as good as that, but if you act as if you cannot lose then it’s highly unlikely you will. Your thoughts create your reality.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you have been getting the silent treatment from a friend or family member in recent days it’s most likely because you have offended them with your critical comments. Don’t waste your time trying to apologize – they’ll get over themselves eventually.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more you are on the move and meeting people today the more you will enjoy yourself. You might learn a thing or two worth knowing as well. Don’t sit at home in front of the TV – get out into the world and have some fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you feel the need to question your priorities this is probably as good a time as any to take a look at your life and think seriously about what changes might need to be made. And once you’ve decided, go all out to be a better person.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No doubt there are some things you would like a little less of, and some things you would like a little more of, but if you are honest you will admit that, like baby bear’s porridge, your life is just about perfect at the moment. So enjoy it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you feel that you are not being taken seriously enough by the people you work with or for, don’t worry – between now and the weekend you will get the chance to shine and there will be just no way they can ignore your talents.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The problem you are having so much trouble with actually has an easy answer, but you are unlikely to find it until you let your mind relax and let the universe send you the information you need. You don’t have to be so serious about everything Aquarius.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The next few days are going to be of considerable importance to you and by the time the weekend arrives you should have made some far-reaching decisions. The most important thing is that once you have made those decisions you stick with them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com