Your daily horoscope: July 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Saturn moves back into the partnership area of your chart on your birthday you will have to make adjustments in the way you deal with other people. It may be that, for a while, you have no choice but to keep them at arm’s length. Protect yourself.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not be much in the mood for pushing yourself today, but don’t slack off to such a degree that you find it hard to get started again. Make an effort to stay on top of your work, otherwise catching up may become a chore in itself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Why are you in everyone’s good books at the moment? Who knows and, frankly, who cares – just enjoy it while you can. The more you analyze the situation the sooner the magic will fade, so accept your good fortune and help others have fun as well.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Some people are so gullible that they will believe almost anything they are told, but you must not be tempted to say things that are deliberately misleading. Yes, they may be a bit stupid, but that is not an excuse to take advantage of them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not enjoy being the centre of attention today but you will have no choice in the matter as friends and work colleagues heap praise on what you are doing. That’s nice, but don’t let it go to your head. Criticism comes easily to them too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have energy and enthusiasm to spare at the moment and if you direct them at tasks that really need doing you could get more finished over the next few days than most people get done in days, weeks, even months. Keep the momentum going Leo!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Anyone who says you are too conservative in outlook to make the huge changes that are needed in your life will be forced to reassess their viewpoint over the next few days. It seems you have finally accepted that you can no longer afford to stand still.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You won’t be much in the mood for socializing over the next few days but that’s good because you have some serious issues to deal with. In fact, avoid other people, especially the noisy ones, as much as you can so you can be at one with your thoughts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may have to make a detour today and it’s quite likely that your original plans will have to be put on hold, maybe even until after the lunar eclipse at the weekend. Follow your instincts and trust they will lead you where you most need to go.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Avoid being too generous today, because if you give too much away, even as a loan, you are unlikely to see any of it again. By all means help out a friend in need, but try to do so in practical ways rather than just handing them cash.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Will this be a day to remember or a day to forget? That depends in large part on what you expect of yourself. If you keep your aims simple there is every chance it will be a fun time, for you personally and for loved ones too. Don’t overcomplicate things.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try to be nice to everyone you meet today, even those whose attitudes rub you up the wrong way. On one level they may be annoying but on another they are people whose mistakes you can learn from – though it’s unlikely they are smart enough to learn from you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you let colleagues make decisions for you today they will mess things up for sure, so stay in control and don’t give them any say in what you are doing. It may mean more work for you but at least that work will be done the right way.

