Your daily horoscope: July 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Saturn link on your birthday may bring some conflict in areas related to your income and possessions but there is nothing major to worry about. In fact, looking back, you may be hugely thankful you were forced to cut ties with certain individuals.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Mars in your fellow fire sign of Leo is sure to make you a bit pushy today, but because Saturn is strong in your chart as well you must be careful who you choose to make an enemy of. Some people are equipped to push harder than you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to react to comments that are clearly designed to annoy you. Put on your poker face and make it look as if you could not care in the slightest what others say about you. They’re only words after all and can’t really hurt you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Most things seem to be going well for you at the moment yet a nagging doubt at the back of your mind is warning you that your world could easily fall apart. Do you believe it? You shouldn’t. Almost certainly your anxieties are misplaced.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may believe you are too sharp to be hoodwinked by other people’s offers of success and riches if you do what they ask of you but some conmen can be extremely persuasive, so be on your guard. Whatever they say, you don’t need their assistance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars in your sign opposes Saturn today, so you may be quite aggressive when dealing with people on a one-to-one basis. Make sure those people don’t have the power to make life difficult for you. Why make enemies when you don’t have to?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more others say certain tasks are beyond you the more determined you will be to prove them wrong. But is that because there are things that need to get done, or because you feel you need to prove yourself? Don’t let negative thoughts guide you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something of a joint nature will come up against a sizeable obstruction today and while it might be frustrating there is no point getting angry about it. The planets indicate that if you stay calm and stay focused it will work out in the end.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you do for or against other people always comes back to you and that is something you need to remember. You may be tempted to cut a corner or two today but if you do someone could get hurt, which in turn will hurt you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you can, stay close to home today because the planets suggest that someone you love is going to need your assistance. Even if a chance to make some money or move up in the world appears you must make family harmony your priority.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You would be wise to keep your thoughts to yourself today. What you want to say and what you should say are two entirely different things, so hold your tongue if you possibly can. And if you can’t, don’t blame others for the backlash.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If a friend or colleague says something you disagree with today you must not make an issue of it. The simple fact is you don’t have time to get involved in yet another argument, not when current disagreements are already getting in the way of your work.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are determined to make something of this positive phase, and you will, but don’t push yourself so hard that you run out of steam. Plan every move you make carefully and make sure you have energy to spare at the end of the day.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com