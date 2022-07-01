Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be times over the coming year when you get involved with issues and causes that put you at odds with how most people think. Don’t let that stop you though. You are at your best when speaking and acting on behalf of the underdog.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you know it all but if you listen carefully to what a friend has to tell you today you could discover something new and potentially profitable. Uranus in the money area of your chart will stir things up a bit, mainly for your benefit.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem unable to make up your mind about something that nine times out of 10 you would deal with quickly and efficiently. The most likely reason is that your brain has been so overworked of late that it can no longer cope. It needs a rest!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will be inundated with offers and opportunities over the next few days, which is nice but could also cause problems in that with so many options to choose from you find it hard to make up your mind. Don’t forget: quality trumps quantity every time.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It’s okay to be a bit selfish today and over the weekend. If there is something you crave then go after it and don’t let anyone stand in your way. Some things in life you get for free but other things you have to take for yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not approve of a friend’s methods or tactics but how can you complain when you have broken rules and cut corners so many times yourself in the past? Make sure they know they will probably have to pay for it at some stage in the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets urge you to get your act together and get started on a project that could bring fame and fortune your way. Don’t wait for exactly the right moment to begin because that moment may never arrive – get on with it this very minute!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There will be times today and over the weekend when you get the strange feeling that you don’t fit in, that you are in the wrong place for the wrong reason at the wrong time. Maybe you should take the hint and go some place else!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Listen carefully to what a friend or family member tells you today. It may not be what you want to hear but if you respect their viewpoint and try to understand where they are coming from it could make your relationship a lot easier in future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If a colleague points out that you have made a mistake or taken a wrong turn today don’t get angry about it. They are not trying to make you look bad. On the contrary, they are worried you may be setting yourself up for a fall.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs Capricorn is never afraid to take a risk or two but the cosmic picture is a little uncertain at the moment, so err on the side of caution. Under no circumstances put your own money on the line today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Saturn in your sign brings out the serious side of your nature but don’t get so serious that you forget how to have fun. Make a point of being sociable this evening and worry about your other commitments later on, or preferably not at all.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You can expect some good things to come your way over the next few days and you will enjoy them more if you believe you deserve them. Don’t let people who envy you get away with saying you don’t deserve your popularity and success.

