HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

So many things will come easy to you this year that you may be inclined to sit back and not make much of an effort, but that would be a mistake. You may no longer be struggling but that’s not an excuse to suddenly stop striving.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Reach out to family and friends this weekend and see what you can do for them. You may not feel as close to some people as you were before but if you say the right words and do the rights things you can get back on good terms again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means sit back, put your feet up and watch the world go by. Why make an effort when so many good things are coming your way? Why wear yourself out when you don’t have to? You will do best living purely in the moment this weekend.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you don’t make an effort to reclaim your independence now it will be a lot harder to do so later in the year. Mercury, your ruler, linked to both the sun and Jupiter this weekend, will help you find your voice and fight for your rights.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Lady Luck will smile on you over the next 48 hours and it would be rude not to smile back at her. The next few days could be some of the very best of the year for you, so don’t waste them – make every word and action count.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Try to see what happens this weekend as an opportunity rather than a challenge, an invitation rather than a nuisance. If you can get your mental attitude right before Monday’s full moon arrives then everything will fall into place and life will be fun again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t sit at home staring at the walls, get out into the world and see and be seen. The planets indicate that if you are on the move this weekend you will encounter people and events that can help make your most cherished dreams come true.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun and Mercury in the career area of your chart links nicely with Jupiter in the wealth area of your chart this weekend, so stay alert for opportunities to shine at work and expect some good financial news as well. It’s all happening!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

This should be a weekend to remember for all the right reasons. The fact that so many people want to do you favours may make you a touch suspicious at first but you’ll get past that when you see how desperate they are to assist you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Make an effort to work with other people rather than against them over the next 48 hours. If you let people you have clashed with in the past know you are ready to bury your differences then all sorts of doors will open to you. Compromise is a must.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As an earth sign you don’t often let your feelings show but the passionate side of your nature will come to the fore this weekend and others will be surprised to learn how committed you can be to people you care about. They’ll be delighted too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Family matters are under excellent stars at the moment thanks to Jupiter’s influence in the domestic area of your chart, so don’t wait for others to make the first move, seize the initiative and show loved ones you are still very much on their side.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means put your own needs first this weekend but don’t lose sight of the fact that your words and actions send ripples into the world that touch other people for better or worse. And remember, the more you help others the more you help yourself.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com