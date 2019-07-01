Your daily horoscope: July 1

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The one thing you seem to be lacking at the moment is a worthwhile target to aim for, but with Mars promising to be such a big influence over the next 12 months that won’t be a problem for long. You are sure to find something to satisfy your ambitions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Are other people dragging their heels, or are you moving too fast? With your ruling planet Mars moving into the most dynamic area of your chart today there will be no stopping you and no catching you. It’s top speed all the way Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone targets you for criticism over the next few days it’s only because they are jealous of your popularity and success. The more they say you are doing things wrong the more confident you can be that you are doing them right – so keep at it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Get routine matters out of the way as quickly as you can because this is a time for having fun with people who share your love of life. Yes, of course, you must take your responsibilities seriously but not so seriously that you cannot enjoy yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As Mars moves into the money area of your chart today you will become increasingly determined to earn what you think you deserve – which is much more than you are getting right now. Demand top dollar in all situations, and you will get it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Mars in your sign over the next month or so guarantees that whatever challenges you face you can and you will overcome them. You have always had a high opinion of your own abilities – now that opinion will go through the roof and into the stratosphere!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The planets warn this is not a good time to take risks when dealing with people who possess more power and influence than you. Even if you believe that what they are doing is wrong you would be wise to keep your opinions to yourself, for now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Are you seeing things the way they are, or the way you would like them to be? If you have trouble answering that question then get help from people you can trust. Sometimes others can see what we are too close to recognize.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some of the people you have to deal with on the work front or in other competitive situations are more scared of you than you need be of them, so be brave and act as if you cannot lose and most likely they will back away from confrontation.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t have to make apologies for who you are or what you do – on the contrary, others should be apologizing to you for not being able to think or act fast enough. Start looking for people and places that offer you more of a challenge.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be under the impression that you can get away with anything, and maybe you can, but the planets warn if you slip up and make a mistake it could cost you big time. You know how much you hate to lose money, so don’t be reckless.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The question you most need to ask yourself today is: “Can I rely on other people to help me get what I desire?” As Mars moves into your opposite sign you must make sure that partners and colleagues share your ambitions. If they don’t, then move on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Slow down and catch your breath. As Mars moves into the work and well-being area of your chart today it is of the utmost importance that you are in the best possible physical shape to deal with the many interesting challenges that lay ahead.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com