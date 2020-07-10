Your daily horoscope: July 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have made so many plans of late, and made so many half-hearted beginnings, but how far have you actually got? Maybe you should stop trying to map out your each and every move and let your heart guide you. Make that your philosophy this year.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Minor irritations are likely today but they will only cause problems if you allow yourself to get angry about them. Your way of dealing with issues may be to attack them head-on but on this occasion a more relaxed approach will pay dividends.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You can, if you wish, get tough with someone who has offended you, but will it make any difference? Probably not. In which case why not just ignore them? You’ve suffered plenty worse insults than this and lived to tell the tale.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have taken a wrong turning of late but you seem to have come out of it okay. The good news is there is definitely a higher power protecting you. The not-so-good news is it can only protect you so far, so don’t take silly risks.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make an effort to look on the bright side today, even if there are some pretty dark things going on in the world. To a certain extent you will always create your own reality, so be careful what you allow yourself to believe. Always be upbeat and positive.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You hate it when you don’t feel in control of events, but that’s the way it is at the moment and you just have to put up with it. Look on the bright side: a little over a week from now the universe will be on your side again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be impatient to get back out into the world and explore but make sure you plan ahead a bit. There has been so much disruption of late that a number of things you previously took for granted may no longer be there for you, or for anyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

An idea may seem perfectly sensible to you but other people are not so sure, so expect some opposition today. Ask them why they are reluctant to back you and listen carefully to what they have to say. Their concerns need to be taken seriously.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Everything seems right with the universe at the moment and long may that continue. However, a friend has not been so lucky and if you can you must help them. If you share your good fortune with them now they will share even more with you later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you feel uncomfortable with something in your life then change it. Don’t worry that you seem to be the only one to think it needs improving, because that just means you have higher standards than others. If something is wrong, then start making it right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t waste time arguing with people whose opinions are the opposite of your own. You won’t be able to convert them, and they won’t be able to convert you, so accept that the way you look at the world is different and find ways to make that work.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s okay to look up to other people and to want to be as successful as they are, but try not to be envious of their position in life. The fact is they have worries and woes too and in some ways may even be a little envious of you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There are so many people throwing around so many ideas at the moment that it’s all getting a bit much. Shut out the noise and listen to what your inner voice has to tell you. The truth has nothing to do with shouting, and everything to do with listening.

