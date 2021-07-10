Your daily horoscope: July 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday brings with it the potential of huge success, so promise yourself now, this very minute, that you will accept nothing less than perfection, both in your personal life and in your work. Show the world what greatness looks like.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you feel yourself drawn toward a particular person this weekend it may be because you are destined to forge a connection. Even if they are completely unlike you personality-wise it is written in the stars that you will do great things together.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s new moon suggests you will soon be feeling like your old self again. The fears and anxieties that have been keeping you awake at night will fade away as if they were nothing more than bad dreams – and that’s not far from the truth.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Being a hyper-smart Gemini you recognize that you cannot possibly reach all of your current goals and targets. Focus on the handful of aims that will bring you the most profit, be that financial, professional or personal. Do just a few things really well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s new moon in your sign will endow you with the kind of self-belief that moves mountains and parts oceans. Use that self-belief to strive for an objective that even you thought was too far away to be grasped. Your reach has just been extended.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Protect yourself against someone who seems to have it in for you but don’t go over the top or you could end up being the aggressor in other people’s eyes. Make a conscious decision to stay calm and not let little things, or little people, annoy you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

All the problems you face have simple solutions and once you recognize that fact life will become so much easier. Today’s new moon will make it easy for you to reach out to people who can help you financially or emotionally. You’re very much among friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This could be a hugely important time for career issues. Those opportunities you have been dreaming of are about to arrive, so be ready to move at a moment’s notice and believe with all your heart that you have what it takes to reach the top.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A problem that has been causing you a great deal of anxiety will disappear from view this weekend. Not only will that bring a sense of relief but it could also inspire you to change the way you look at the world. Life’s too short to worry.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A new moon in the wealth area of your chart will encourage you to find new ways to make money. Let your imagination guide you and don’t dismiss ideas just because other people say they are impractical. You can make a success of almost anything now.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign invites you to look back and assess how far you have come in the first half of 2021. Only when that is done will you be in a position to work out what you need to do next. Then you must do it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Take time out of your busy schedule to look at your work habits and see where you could tighten things up a bit. Chances are you have been wasting a lot of energy on matters that actually don’t matter at all. Junk them and move on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Set your sights high and refuse to settle for anything less than the No.1 position both at home and at work. Today’s new moon will bring a surge of creativity, so get round to completing that half-finished masterpiece. Then start work on a new one.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com