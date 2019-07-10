Your daily horoscope: July 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY
A job worth doing is a job worth getting paid for, so make sure you get what your talents deserve – and that’s a lot! Certain people may try to shortchange you over the coming year but they won’t succeed – you simply won’t let it happen.
ARIES (March 21 - April 20):
Just under two weeks from now the sun will move in your favour and one of the best times of the year will begin. Between now and then you must make every effort to get along with other people, especially those you live with. No petty arguments Aries!
TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):
Your workload may increase today, Taurus, but don’t blame other people, blame yourself for agreeing to take on extra responsibilities when you did not have to. Next time, don’t be so nice to people – let them shoulder their own burdens for a change.
GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):
You have more than enough energy to get things done today – you don’t need other people’s help, still less their approval. Have confidence in your own abilities and don’t be afraid to tackle the kind of problem you have no previous experience of. You’ll excel.
CANCER (June 22 - July 23):
The sun remains in your sign until the 23rd, which gives you more than enough time to finish a project you started with a lot of movement and noise but which now appears to have slowed down almost to a stop. Get it done and dusted!
LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):
According to the planets, you still have a few issues to resolve with a friend or loved one. Like it or not, you are going to have to give ground so that their anxieties can be dealt with. It shouldn’t be too difficult, so make the effort.
VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):
There have been so many changes in your life in recent weeks that it would not surprise you at all if more things changed over the next few days. They will, but maybe not in the way you fear. Chaos will give way to controlled creativity.
LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):
If you can be a bit more imaginative and look at an old problem from a new perspective then it won’t be a problem for long. Listen to what your inner voice is trying to tell you and, once you get the message, act on it quickly and decisively.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):
Ask someone you trust if your latest big idea stands up to scrutiny. Because you have invested so much time and emotional energy in it you may not be best placed to notice if it has any flaws. If they are critical, don’t take it personally.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):
It might be wise not to make any social plans for the next 24 hours because there are sure to be delays and setbacks and at some stage you will no doubt wonder if the effort was worth it. Instead, why not stay home and relax?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):
You need to get your priorities right. Above all you need to stop pursuing an objective that might do something for your ego but could harm your reputation and bank balance. It’s time to get serious, Capricorn. Make the right kind of name for yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):
The challenge you face now is nothing new – in fact it is the same kind of challenge you have encountered many times in the past. Once you get past surface differences you will discover it is in fact quite easy to deal with.
PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):
It will feel as if a great weight has been lifted from your shoulders over the next few days. Changes over which you have no control will turn your world upside-down but, strangely, that could make it feel as if everything is the right way up again!
