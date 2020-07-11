Your daily horoscope: July 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your keyword for the coming year is “patience”. If you expect to get everything done in one mad rush then you are sure to be disappointed. If you take your time and move step by step toward your goal you may reach it sooner than you expected.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you attempt to get others to do things they don’t want to do this weekend you could be opening yourself up to a whole load of trouble. Wanting to give orders and being in a position where those orders will be obeyed are two very different things.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may want to get angry with people who seem to be going out of their way to annoy you, but could it be that’s what they want you to do? At the moment you occupy the moral high ground, but that’s unlikely to last long if you lose your cool.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

No matter how clear the evidence may be to the contrary, you must act as if everyone wants what is best for you. The moment you let others see that their words and actions have rattled you is the moment they will go all out to defeat you.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Artistic differences of one sort or another are likely over the next 48 hours, but there is no reason why that should lead to the break up of a perfectly good partnership. You could even find that, on this occasion, tension can be creative.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Certain people may be dragging their feet and refusing to move with the times but why should you let that worry you personally? If they want to get left behind then let it happen. They will realize soon enough that they’ve put themselves at a huge disadvantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be reticent about getting involved in a scheme that your friends are raving about but that’s okay. You know from past experience that if you don’t take notice of what your inner voice tells you the results are unlikely to be to your liking.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Mercury moves in your favour again this weekend you will quickly see what needs to be done on the career front to secure your position. Follow your instincts and don’t think that you need to play fair. Do you think that your rivals would be fair with you?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be assertive by nature but you need to recognize that there are other ways to get what you require. The planets warn if you come on too strong this weekend you could trigger a reaction from your enemies. Try mastering the art of passive resistance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may not be the sort who is happy to stand back and watch the world go by, but if you throw yourself at what’s going on without thinking you could end up in a bad place. Act on the assumption that you don’t yet know all the facts.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t take it out on the messenger who tells you something you don’t want to hear. If you feel justified in getting angry about it then you must direct your ire at the people whose actions brought you to this position. Go after the big fish, not the tiddlers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s okay to be ambitious, and it’s okay to be impulsive, but try not to be both at the same time. If you want to be thought of as someone who can be trusted to get things done then you must stay calm and you must have a plan.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Mercury moves in your favour again this weekend you will find that your mind is sharper and your outlook on life in general is clearer. No doubt it will also annoy you that you allowed so many minor fears to cloud your judgment in recent weeks.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com