IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s time to draw a thick red line under the past and refuse to look back at your earlier life for any reason. You have so much going for you now, so face the future with confidence and make your next life chapter the most adventurous by far.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The behaviour of some of the people you have to deal with today may leave a lot to be desired but don’t make an issue of it – if they want to make fools of themselves then let them. Stay calm and stay clear of their negative influence.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may believe you can get away with anything now, and maybe you can, but that is not an invitation to bend rules and cut corners. You have a reputation for straight thinking and straight dealing – don’t jeopardize it by making foolish choices.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must treat everyone you meet and do business with as equals, even if you don’t actually believe they are as talented or ambitious as you. It won’t hurt to say the right things at the right times – and will increase your chances of getting the right result.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Make sure everyone knows what it is you expect of them over the next 24 hours, both at home and at work. Don’t worry that you might come across as a bit too domineering – that’s better than being thought of as weak and ineffectual.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Put on your fierce face today and make sure everyone knows you mean business. On the work front, especially, colleagues and employers must be left in no doubt at all that they won’t be allowed to take advantage of you under any circumstances.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Start the week the way you mean to go on, without a negative thought in your head. Others can worry if they want to but you can see the future is bright and will remain bright so long as you think and act as if the world is your friend.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A rival may issue some kind of challenge today and if they do you won’t hesitate for a single moment to take them on. Anyone who thinks you can be easily intimidated is going to learn the hard way that Libra possesses a core of steel.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to take control of events both at home and at work today and you need to do so with an iron hand. Don’t worry that your ruthless approach might cost you a friendship or two – what matters most is that others respect you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means be assertive but don’t give others the impression you believe you can make and break rules as you see fit. If you get ideas above your station then someone bigger and stronger could make it their business to bring you down a peg or two.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your enthusiasm for a new plan or project will energize your efforts on both the physical and mental levels and will also energize the people around you to do more and do better. On the emotional level though you are advised not to get carried away.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you need to face up to a problem that on most occasions you would happily run away from. Deep down you know the only thing to fear is fear itself, so stop worrying and get it sorted.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are in no mood to suffer fools and anyone who tries to play mind games is going to wish they had picked an easier target. You have a knack for knowing when you are being lied to and that knack will come in handy today.

