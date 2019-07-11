Your daily horoscope: July 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There are two paths you can follow over the coming 12 months: the path of competition and conflict, or the path of cooperation and care. In a quiet moment, ask your heart which one it should be. Or do you already know the answer?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone could say something that hurts your feelings today, but you are advised not to take it to heart because most likely they are motivated by jealousy. You can’t help it if you are more popular, creative and successful than they are. Enjoy their discomfort.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have a favour to ask of someone in a position of authority you will most likely get a positive response . . . but they will also want something in return. Is the trade-off worth it? Only you can decide, so give it some careful thought.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There is no point telling you to relax because you can’t – you are so full of restless energy that you will be on the move, mentally as well as physically, from the moment you wake to the moment you fall into an exhausted sleep. It will be fun, though.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

It does not matter how much you may be offered for your services, you must wait a day or two before agreeing – or not, as the case may be. Don’t let others make you feel guilty because they are suffering while you are not. It’s not your fault.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not much like the people you have to deal with today, but your personal feelings are of no importance. The fact is you need them and they need you, so find ways to get along, even if it is only going to be a temporary thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may not be the life and soul of the party at the moment, but don’t let that worry you. Cosmic activity in the most thoughtful area of your chart means you will accomplish more on your own rather than by forcing yourself to be sociable.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Anything is possible for you now Libra, but that does not mean you can just do as you please, nor does it mean you should attempt to do everything at once. To be successful you must be selective, both in your personal affairs and in your work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you want to change that’s fine, change. If other people want you to change though that’s a different matter entirely. You have never been the sort to do something just because someone tells you to, so why are you considering it now? Think again.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be impatient to get things moving but be warned: If you move too fast you could make a serious mistake. Today’s Mars-Uranus union is also linked with accidents of one kind or another, so slow down and take your time. There’s no need to rush.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun in the partnership area of your chart links with Neptune, planet of generosity, encouraging you to be more forgiving, especially with people who don’t share your serious outlook on life. Remember, it takes all sorts to make such an interesting world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With Mars moving through your opposite sign, it’s unlikely you will be much in the mood for compromise today, but the fact is you will need to give some ground if you intend to reach your goal. Co-operation is a must, whether you like it or not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may have to do something today that does not sit easily with the way you like to look at life, but it’s unlikely you will have much say in the matter. Do what is expected of you while also doing what you can to soften other people’s actions.

