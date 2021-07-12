Your daily horoscope: July 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Some of your ideas will be touched by genius over the next 12 months, but you also need to be aware that genius and madness can sometimes be difficult to tell apart. Remember too that the simplest answer to a problem is usually the best answer.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will probably feel a bit restless as the new week begins but you are strongly advised not to head off into the wide blue yonder without giving some serious thought as to where you are going – and how you will get back again later on!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means look for ways to bring more excitement into your life but don’t just jump at the first thing that grabs your attention. The planets indicate that a little planning now could save a lot of aggravation later on, so be a sensible Taurus.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be tempted to take a risk on the work front, confident that you will be able to talk your way out of whatever negative results might occur, but don’t be hasty. This is one of those occasions when it could be wiser to play it safe.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Jupiter links with Mercury in your sign as the new week begins, so it’s likely you will be full of confidence and not shy in expressing an opinion. Make sure you know what the facts are though, or someone who is better informed could make you look silly.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make sure everyone you deal with knows that you will not do what they ask of you for free. A job worth doing is a job worth getting paid for and as Leo always does the best possible job you should get paid top dollar for it too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A little bit of extra effort today could bring fantastic results later in the week, so set your mind to work on whatever problem you are confronted with, then use a bit of muscle to get it done. Use your powers of persuasion to get others to help too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Make an effort today not to compare yourself to other people. especially to the kind who seem to breeze through life without a care. If you waste time worrying that you might not be as good as they are it could seriously diminish your own power.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Ideas will come thick and fast today but you must not assume they are all of equal merit. One particular idea could be the spark you need to ignite a new career for yourself, but you will need to focus on it to the exception of everything else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something that should have gone right has somehow gone wrong and you will need to retrace the steps you took to find out why that is so. Once you see where you have made your mistake it should be easy enough to put it right.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You won’t lack for confidence this week but the planets warn you must not take too much for granted. While Jupiter is undergoing its retrograde phase you can and you must make sure that important details don’t slip under the radar.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to give up on something that only a short time ago was going so well but if you are smart you will keep at it. Chances are you will notice a distinct improvement over the next few days. Your luck is definitely about to turn.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart makes all things possible, but that does not mean you should take the kind of risks that even a fool would know to avoid. You may be tough but you are not invincible. Don’t forget that.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com