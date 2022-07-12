Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Whatever you do over the coming 12 months make sure it is something you can be proud of. If you keep your standards high you will not only accomplish great things but will become a living example of excellence to so many other people.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With both the sun and Mercury moving through one of the more sensitive areas of your chart you would be wise not to take what other people say too seriously. The approaching full moon will also increase the chances of misunderstandings, so be careful.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Good ideas seem to be flowing from your mind at the moment, and long may that continue, but common sense should tell you that you can’t give your full attention to each and every one of them. Be selective in your enthusiasms today.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Not much escapes your attention but you may have overlooked something that a friend has been up to lately and it’s time to wise up. If they have wandered close to the edge you must make it your business to pull them back from the brink.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will think on your feet and make some very good snap decisions today, both in your private life and on the work front, but don’t expect other people to be as sharp as you. Be patient with those whose minds move at a slower pace.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone you have a very good opinion of could let you down in some way over the next 24 hours but you must not allow it to affect your friendship or any working relationship you may have with them. Overall they can still be trusted.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There seem to be a lot of weird and wonderful ideas flying about at the moment and if you are smart you will have nothing to do with them. One of your strengths is your ability to focus on essentials and that will work in your favour today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Someone in a position of authority will put you to the test, not because they want you to fail but because they believe you have real potential. As they push you to your limits today you may be surprised to find how much more you are capable of.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t waste your precious time chasing after things you cannot have. It may annoy you that some dreams and desires are destined to remain beyond your reach but you need to accept you are human like everyone else and can’t have it all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is a danger you will put your trust in someone you should really keep at arm’s length and if you do it could cost you financially when the moon is full tomorrow. No matter how persuasive they may be you must say no” to their sweet talk.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not want to back down if you find yourself locked in a dispute of some kind but if you cannot resolve the matter today you must find a compromise solution before the moon is full tomorrow. If not, you could end up on the losing side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how independent-minded you may be you must put your way of looking at things on hold over the next 24 hours. You are not the only one with strong opinions and some of those opinions will inevitably be at odds with your own.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why should you meet friends and colleagues halfway when you have everything going for you? Because there will come a time in the future when you will want them to do things for you and that won’t happen if you have refused to make concessions.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com