Your daily horoscope: July 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There may be some tension in both personal and professional relationships over the coming year, but it’s nothing to worry about. It could in fact work in your favour by forcing you to decide what and who really matters. You take too much too seriously.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Watch out you don’t fall for someone who is completely unsuitable for you. Get together and have a good time by all means, but don’t think of taking it any further than that. The planets warn the attachment is likely to end as quickly as it begins.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be able to do a task better than anyone else, but that does not mean you have to do it. You clearly have enough on your plate as it is right now, so why make things tough for yourself by taking on yet more responsibility?

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The pressure may be on but you have what it takes to deal with it. Domestic problems, in particular, must not be allowed to get under your skin to the extent that you can think of nothing else. There are more important issues to focus on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Although you like to pretend you are tough, you are in fact pretty thin-skinned, and what someone says about you today could hurt quite a bit. Do they really mean it? Probably not, but that won’t stop you getting angry inside. Don’t let it show.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to splash the cash on something shiny that catches your eye today, but you will regret it tomorrow when you realize how much it has cost and what else that money could buy. It may not be too late to get a refund.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you throw yourself into a new plan or project today you will probably be looking for a way out of it tomorrow, so think before you act. Just because others are buzzing here, there and everywhere, Virgo, does not mean you have to do likewise.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Is it possible to be too generous for your own good? Yes it is, and the planets warn you could easily be persuaded to invest a large chunk of your time and cash in something that simply isn’t worth the effort. Be smart and give it a miss.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must not let your personal feelings interfere with what needs to be done on the work front over the next few days. Some things are public and some things are private and if you don’t know the difference you will need to learn quickly!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone in a position of authority may be less than useless as far as you are concerned but bear in mind they have considerably more power than you. You don’t have to agree with what they say but you don’t have to make a fight of it either.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may be confident that you can handle any kind of crisis but the planets warn that something that comes at you out of left field today could take you by surprise. Get help if you need it – you don’t have to face challenges alone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you make a small change to one thing today it could have a knock-on effect on a number of other things and before you know it everything will be up in the air. Maybe, on this occasion, you should leave things just as they are.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If life seems a bit complicated at the moment it is probably because you are making it complicated for no good reason. You can make things easier for yourself today by refusing to get involved in matters that are of no direct concern to you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com