Your daily horoscope: July 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be so many surprises over the coming 12 months that at times it will seem as if the universe is deliberately trying to keep you on your toes. Maybe it is. Maybe it knows you have more to give than you have been giving. Reach your potential.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have a tendency to put yourself under a lot of pressure, which you actually quite enjoy, but not everyone feels as comfortable in challenging situations as you do. Ask yourself what you can do to relieve the burden on loved ones today – then do it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know what you want and you know how you are going to get it, and anyone who tries to tell you that your plans are impractical must be ignored. It doesn’t matter what others believe is and is not possible, it matters only that you believe in yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There have been far too many coincidences of late and you need to consider the possibility that someone is deliberately trying to undermine your efforts. You may have your suspicions as to who that someone is, but get firm evidence before taking action.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be the kind to make fun of people when things go wrong in their lives but what happens today will be so ridiculous that you cannot help but laugh out loud. Hopefully they will laugh with you – if not, you could lose a friend.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

What’s taking place in the world around you may be worrying but what can you do about it? If the answer to that question is “nothing” then you are advised to put all the bad stuff out of your mind and think and act only in positive ways.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem a bit tense at the moment, but there is really no need. Life is supposed to be a delight, not a trial, so lighten your load by finding ways you can bring a little more jollity into your affairs. How about spending more time with your friends – if only remotely?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may be hard to express yourself freely at the moment but that may be no bad thing, because if you say something provocative you could turn against you those whose support you are going to need. If you can’t find something nice to say, say nothing at all!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been perfect Scorpio, nor will you ever be, so don’t expect it of other people. Yes, of course, it’s good to have high standards, but you need to be aware of the fact that your standards are on a different level to most other people!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If your mind is preoccupied with work and financial issues at the moment then you are advised to carve out a little “me” time in which you can relax and give your thoughts a chance to settle. It’s not all about money Sag – you of all people know that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If a colleague or business partner questions your abilities today it’s not because they don’t rate you but because they want to sow seeds of doubt in your mind. You are far too smart to fall for that old trick. Ignore them and carry on being the best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You must resolve to ignore any and all criticism over the next few days, even if it comes from those whose judgment you generally trust. So many people seem to be losing their nerve of late, but there is no reason why you should join their ranks.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

There is so much gossip in the air now and some of it may be of interest to you personally. But how far can you trust it? The nature of gossip is that it tends to paint the worst possible picture of people. Ignore it and trust your own judgment.

