Your daily horoscope: July 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Mars link on your birthday will not only do wonders for your love life over the coming year but could have a positive effect on your finances too. If you want to treat the object of your affection you won’t lack the cash to do so.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is so much you can accomplish both personally and professionally now. With Venus and Mars joining forces in the most dynamic area of your chart you are clearly a force to be reckoned with, but try being that force in a non-confrontational way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Speak your mind clearly and firmly and don’t worry that you might stir up some trouble. On the home front, especially, things have got a bit too cozy of late, so if you can find ways to liven things up a bit that’s exactly what you must do.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will insist on telling the truth today, even when you recognize that the truth may be unwelcome and unpleasant to certain people. Deep down you know you have an obligation to call it as you see it, whatever the consequences might be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you use your imagination today you will come up with an idea that could make you a great deal of money. The only thing that might stop that happening is if you refuse to take risks. In fact taking risks could turn out to the main thing you should be doing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are the sort of person who does not care in the slightest what other people think about you, and with Venus and Mars joining forces in your sign today that will be magnified tenfold. Believe in yourself and always follow your own inner truth.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart will encourage you to consider ideas that, up until now, you have dismissed out of hand. You’ll also need to confront feelings that have been pushed down so far you may have forgotten about them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can charm the birds out of the trees now but if you are smart you will ignore what’s up in the air and focus on down-to-earth human relationships. One particular friendship has the potential to develop into something far deeper. Let it happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have what it takes to impress some very important people, and maybe annoy some very important people too. A lot will depend on whether you act in a cooperative or confrontational manner. It’s not what others do that matters, but how you choose to react.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who thinks you will change your plans to please them does not know you too well. Just be careful you don’t fall for a double bluff, where someone says they want one thing but actually wants the opposite – knowing that’s how you will react.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If certain facts and figures don’t add up you must make it your business to discover why. It could be that someone is trying to deceive you, or it could be you have been deceiving yourself, but whatever the truth is you have an obligation to find it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have fallen out with a friend or family member in recent weeks you will get the chance to make up with them today. The most important thing is that you reject the need to be judgmental. It’s really not a “right” or “wrong” sort of situation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s one thing to take your chores and responsibilities seriously but quite another to take on tasks that other people should be doing for themselves. There’s a magic word you need to learn today and then not be afraid to use. That word is “No”.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com