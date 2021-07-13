Your daily horoscope: July 13

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Horoscopes

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: July 13

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Mars link on your birthday will not only do wonders for your love life over the coming year but could have a positive effect on your finances too. If you want to treat the object of your affection you won’t lack the cash to do so.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is so much you can accomplish both personally and professionally now. With Venus and Mars joining forces in the most dynamic area of your chart you are clearly a force to be reckoned with, but try being that force in a non-confrontational way.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Speak your mind clearly and firmly and don’t worry that you might stir up some trouble. On the home front, especially, things have got a bit too cozy of late, so if you can find ways to liven things up a bit that’s exactly what you must do.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will insist on telling the truth today, even when you recognize that the truth may be unwelcome and unpleasant to certain people. Deep down you know you have an obligation to call it as you see it, whatever the consequences might be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you use your imagination today you will come up with an idea that could make you a great deal of money. The only thing that might stop that happening is if you refuse to take risks. In fact taking risks could turn out to the main thing you should be doing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are the sort of person who does not care in the slightest what other people think about you, and with Venus and Mars joining forces in your sign today that will be magnified tenfold. Believe in yourself and always follow your own inner truth.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart will encourage you to consider ideas that, up until now, you have dismissed out of hand. You’ll also need to confront feelings that have been pushed down so far you may have forgotten about them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can charm the birds out of the trees now but if you are smart you will ignore what’s up in the air and focus on down-to-earth human relationships. One particular friendship has the potential to develop into something far deeper. Let it happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have what it takes to impress some very important people, and maybe annoy some very important people too. A lot will depend on whether you act in a cooperative or confrontational manner. It’s not what others do that matters, but how you choose to react.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Anyone who thinks you will change your plans to please them does not know you too well. Just be careful you don’t fall for a double bluff, where someone says they want one thing but actually wants the opposite – knowing that’s how you will react.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If certain facts and figures don’t add up you must make it your business to discover why. It could be that someone is trying to deceive you, or it could be you have been deceiving yourself, but whatever the truth is you have an obligation to find it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you have fallen out with a friend or family member in recent weeks you will get the chance to make up with them today. The most important thing is that you reject the need to be judgmental. It’s really not a “right” or “wrong” sort of situation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s one thing to take your chores and responsibilities seriously but quite another to take on tasks that other people should be doing for themselves. There’s a magic word you need to learn today and then not be afraid to use. That word is “No”.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies