IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What you begin over the next 12 months is destined to grow into something huge in years to come, so make sure it is what you want to devote your time and energy to. Once you start down a certain path you must go all the way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

It is of the utmost importance today that you make sure people in positions of authority know who you are and what you can do. If you don’t sing your own praises you risk letting rivals jump ahead of you in the long queue for promotion.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Others may not approve of what you are doing but that won’t worry you in the slightest – in fact you will quite enjoy being at odds with the world. Travel and social activities are under excellent stars, so don’t hesitate to widen your horizons.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You must be realistic about what you can accomplish on the work front. It’s good to aim high but the full moon warns if your ambitions outstrip your abilities you could end up with egg on your face. Be honest with yourself about what is possible.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not be in the least bit interested what friends and loved ones think about what you are doing but today’s full moon warns they could kick up an embarrassing fuss if you try to ignore their opinions. At least pretend to listen to their advice.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Work-related matters need to be handled carefully today as some of the people you deal with are likely to be touchy in the extreme. Take the time and make the effort to reassure them you are working as much for their interests as for your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try not to take what occurs today too seriously or you could miss out on opportunities to enjoy yourself. A full moon in the most dynamic area of your chart will fire you with creative energy and it would be a crime to waste it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Family feuds could take up a great deal of your time and energy over the next 24 hours and your peace-making skills will be much in demand. You must not – repeat, not – give loved ones the impression that you favour one side over the other.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must keep your options open today, especially if someone tries to pressure you into making a quick decision. Don’t agree to their suggestions just because you want to keep things civil between you – it could cost more than money if you do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you started a project of some sort the right way, by putting down firm foundations, you can laugh at those who say you are heading for a fall. Far from failing you will enjoy levels of success your envious rivals can only dream of.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter how rational-minded a Capricorn you may be there could be times today when your deeper feelings get the better of you. The full moon in your sign has the power to strip away logic and replace it with pure emotion, so be careful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have never been scared of self-analysis but there is a danger you could go too far under the influence of the full moon and assign to yourself fears and phobias that have no basis in reality. Try not to overthink your current situation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

By all means let new ideas bubble to the surface of your mind today but don’t take any of them too seriously. While the moon is full all kinds of outrageous possibilities will occur to you, but 24 hours from now they may seem more like impossibilities!

