Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you want to stand a realistic chance of reaching your goals you will need to rely more on your own physical and mental skills and less on what other people can do for you. It’s your life and it’s up to you to make the most of it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take your life by the scruff of the neck and shake it up a bit. Generally speaking you are doing well at the moment but there are still things in your world it would be useful to get rid of. You know what they are, so get busy.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Jupiter in your sign is a hugely uplifting influence, so even if not everything is going to your liking at the moment you won’t feel in the least bit depressed. Life is full of possibilities, so put a name to your dreams, then go out and get them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you need to remember today is that there are always two sides to a story. Don’t just assume that because someone is a friend, or even a loved one, that you can trust what they tell you. Dig deeper and find out the whole truth.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Resist the urge to shut yourself away from the world, because if you do you will surely miss out on something big. You may not be in the mood for socializing but you can still keep in touch with important events from a comfortable distance.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Set your sights high today and ignore those who say you cannot win whatever race you are currently running. On the contrary, the odds are very much in your favor and even a little extra effort on your part will get you over the finish line first.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Jupiter’s influence in your chart is overwhelmingly positive, so don’t hold back – whatever you are working on today you must give it your very best shot. One way or another you will make your mark on the world, and that mark will be huge.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have made a mess of something but it’s not the end of the world so don’t make a big deal of it. The planets indicate that the sooner you stop obsessing over it the sooner other people will forget about it too. It’s time to move on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You believe in yourself 100 per cent and that belief will take you far, but if you want to do something really special you need to join forces with like-minded people. Partnerships are always good for you but now they are an absolute must.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to hide yourself away, so why are you reluctant to show your face to the world? Most likely it’s because you cannot be bothered to waste time arguing with those whose minds move at a much slower pace – and that’s just about everyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Jupiter, planet of expansion, is very much on your side at the moment, so make an effort to widen your understanding of what life is about and what your role in it should be. You are here to make a difference of a very special kind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may think it is justified to cut corners today but be prepared for the consequences if you do. If the choices you make lead to situations you don’t enjoy then you will have no one to blame but yourself. Maybe you should just follow the rules.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The more someone tries to convince you they have the answer to your problems the more suspicious you will be of their motives, and rightly so. Why would you heed their advice when you know from experience that your own instincts are far more reliable?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com