Your daily horoscope: July 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The only thing that can hold you back over the coming year is if you listen to people who are not qualified to give advice. You don’t need to know their opinions – which is all they are – you need to listen to your own inner voice. Listen, then act.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may think you know what’s going on, but the planets warn that seeing is not necessarily believing at the moment, so wait a day or two before making your next big move. You might see things very differently indeed a few days from now.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A friend or colleague will make what sounds like a reasonable suggestion today, but if you act on it chances are you will regret it. It’s highly unlikely they are trying to trick you but it’s quite possible they have been tricked themselves.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Honesty is essential this weekend, especially when dealing with people in positions of authority. No matter how carefully you bend the truth to suit your current situation you are sure to be found out, and the consequences could be costly professionally.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know what you need to do, but for some strange reason you can’t seem to make a start. It may be frustrating but no doubt there is a good cosmic reason for it. Maybe fate is saving you for something better? You’ll know when the time is right.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Whatever good ideas you have today you are strongly advised to keep them to yourself. The approaching eclipse could make things uncomfortable if it turns out you are not the only one with a brilliant suggestion. Chances are you won’t get the credit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You need to look at what happens over the next few days coolly and rationally. According to the planets, not only do you have nothing to worry about but you actually have a great deal to look forward to, so why plague yourself with doubts and fears?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your ideas may seem strange to some people but the planets indicate that if you have faith in them and follow them through to their logical conclusion you could be on a winner. That’s a winner for you alone, Libra – don’t share with those who doubt you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your thoughts could be rather chaotic over the next 48 hours, so avoid making important decisions, especially if there is money involved. Even if you don’t make a mistake yourself, someone else’s error could lead you astray, so be cautious at all times.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You will get advice from all directions this weekend, but how do you know if it is good advice? You don’t, and the planets warn quite clearly that you will be better off leaving things as they are. Don’t change just because others say you should.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Learn to be more comfortable with who you are and what you do. If you compare yourself to other people it is inevitable that you will feel you have not done enough, but the cosmic fact is you are doing what you should be doing, and doing it well.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The closer you get to Tuesday’s eclipse the more it will nag at you that there may be something you have missed. It’s possible, of course, but it’s unlikely to be important. Find something more positive to think about. Remember, your thoughts possess power.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Can you believe what your inner voice tells you? Well you can certainly believe it more than you can believe other people. This is one of those times when you can and you must question everything you hear. Take nothing for granted over the next 48 hours.

