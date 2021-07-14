Your daily horoscope: July 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are now in a position to get whatever it is your heart desires, but before you indulge yourself it might be wise to think about what it is you truly need. Do you just want shiny new toys, or do you also want answers to life’s big questions?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t try to ram your opinions down other people’s throats over the next 24 hours because it won’t work and may in fact turn them against your ideas even more. If you are sure that you are in the right then what does it matter what others believe?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Certain individuals may be more sensitive than usual today, so make allowances and don’t get angry if they don’t seem to trust what you tell them. You can point them in the right direction but you cannot make them walk that way – that’s their choice entirely.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won’t hesitate to speak your mind today but if you tell a friend or work colleague that they have got something completely and utterly wrong it’s unlikely they will thank you for it. There’s no cosmic law that says you have to be honest with them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Having been a bit extreme in your opinions of late, and alienated one or two people as a result, you now recognize the need to get them back on your side. You don’t have to change your outlook but it might help if you were not quite so judgmental.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You must not let other people lead you in directions you instinctively know will be of no benefit to you. Since when have you been the sort of person who needs guidance? You’re a Leo, and that means you were born to lead, not follow.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must ask friends and colleagues to help you out with your workload today, because if you allow things to get on top of you even more than they are at the moment you may never find a way out from under that mountain of paperwork.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have fallen out with a friend or family member over something of a creative nature but your ideas are not as far apart as they seem. The fact is you are both working toward the same overall goal, so find ways to help each other.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are sure to clash with someone whose opinions you disagree with today but you don’t have to make a big deal of it. The planets warn this person is every bit as stubborn and set in their ways as you are, so there won’t be a winner.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

One way or another you will find a way to get what you desire, but having got it you will still seem strangely dissatisfied. Most likely that’s because you are in need of something of a more spiritual nature. Material success no longer does it for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Before you sign up to a new program or project you must get a firm guarantee that you won’t be out of pocket if it doesn’t work out. Don’t take a colleague’s word for it, get it in writing from the boss. It’s the only way to be sure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Sometimes in life you have no choice but to let other people make important decisions for you and this appears to be one of those occasions. The good news is they know what they are doing and you can safely trust their judgment – this time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be in the mood for fun and games but the planets indicate there is major work to be done as well, so plan your day carefully so you have time to fit everything in. Start the serious stuff early so you can relax with friends this evening.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com