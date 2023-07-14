Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday will inspire you to expand your understanding of the world by taking into account ideas and beliefs that most people find a little bit loony. Don’t be deterred by their negativity. What you discover could change everything.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you have grown attached to no longer serves a useful purpose and you need to get rid of it soonest. Letting go may be a painful experience but once it has gone there will be more room in your life for the things that truly matter.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As one of the zodiac’s earth signs you like to know in advance what is going to happen so you can prepare for it, but what occurs today could catch you by surprise. The good news is it’s the kind of surprise you will thoroughly enjoy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Change of one kind or another is inevitable now, so prepare yourself mentally for having to move in a completely new direction today and over the weekend. It may be a somewhat unnerving experience but it could be a profitable one too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in your sign links with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, today and most likely that means you will be asked by loved ones and colleagues to try your hand at something way outside your usual experience. Believe in yourself and go for it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A career issue that has been giving you sleepless nights will resolve itself today, so put it out of your mind and focus on more enjoyable matters such as hitting the town with your friends. After a good night out you will soon be sleeping soundly again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be in one of those moods where you think you have to throw everything up in the air and make the best of how it all comes down again. So go ahead and do it. Chaos can sometimes be creative in that it stimulates new ideas.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in the career area of your chart means you are driven to succeed and as Uranus, planet of genius, is involved in the cosmic mix as well you will do something today that makes sure everyone knows your name – hopefully for the right reasons!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are in for a big surprise today. Is that something you need to be worried about? On the contrary, you should be looking forward to it. If you allow partners and loved ones to lead the way the results will be entertaining to say the least.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Changes planet Uranus is about to disrupt your working routine in positive and promising ways. Some of your colleagues won’t be happy that they are being forced to adjust methods and routines but you will find it exciting, and maybe profitable too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Relationships, both romantic and platonic, are under excellent stars at the moment and the more you open up to the people you meet, be they friends, colleagues or total strangers, the better your experience will be. A genuine smile will work miracles.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If there is a task you have been putting off because the very idea of spending time on it bores you then you must get moving and get it done now. The good news is it won’t be anywhere near as tedious and as time-consuming as you fear.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Move fast and break things today. The sun’s link to Uranus, planet of chaos and creativity, will inspire you to push ahead with your plans regardless of what other people might think of them. In fact, the more annoyed they get the more you will enjoy it.

