Your daily horoscope: July 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Everyone will know what is best for you this year. Family, friends and even strangers will shower you with advice. Ignore each and every word of it. The only voice that matters is the voice that comes from within, so slow down, calm down … and listen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to get sidetracked by trivia today. Focus only on the big picture and the big questions and leave the small stuff to other people. Strive to adopt a wider take on what is going on in the world, even when you don’t agree with it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Jupiter in your fellow Earth sign of Capricorn is a sign of good things to come, but as Jupiter is opposed by the sun today you need to stay in touch with reality. Good things come to those who make an effort, not those who sit back and wait.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Stick to the path you are on and don’t listen to those who say you need to follow a very different route if you want to succeed. Since when has success been the be-all and end-all? Life should be a voyage of discovery, success an afterthought.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Someone you have dealings with over the next few days could be important to you during the rest of the year, so talk to them and be nice to them and find out where they are going in their life. You could be going the same place too!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Obstacles of one sort or another will make this a tough day to make progress, but if you keep plugging away you will eventually find a route through the maze. Think of it as a cosmic challenge to test your commitment. How much do you really desire success?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You seem to be labuoring under the impression that negative forces are working against you. But is it an impression or is it an illusion? According to the planets it’s the latter, so lighten up and look for ways to bring more joy into the world.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not want to get involved in a fight of some kind but you may have no choice in the matter. Because your sign is associated with fairness you will probably be called on to judge who is right and who is wrong. Expect to be unpopular!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to tell anyone where you are going or what you are doing. The more certain people insist that you let them in on your plans the more you must keep those plans to yourself. Would telling them benefit you in any way? Of course not.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Refuse to settle for second best and refuse to accept that certain things cannot be done. Jupiter, your ruler, endows you with huge self-belief and that will be needed today as you battle against those who seem to enjoy bringing doom and gloom into the world.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Saturn in your sign is not the happiest of influences but it is offset to a great extent by Jupiter, planet of joy. It will be your choice today whether to sink into despondency or soar above the pettiness of everyday life. Choose life. Choose love. Choose laughter.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A good deed you did for someone in the dim and distant past will come back to you today. You may not even remember what you did, or why, but the universe has it stored in its memory banks and will insist on doing a good deed for you in return.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

An old friend may have let you down in some way but that is not a good enough reason to cut them out of your life. You are at your best when you are most forgiving, so let them know you don’t blame them – even if, secretly, you do.

