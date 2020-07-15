 Skip to main content
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: July 15

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Others will be amazed at your bravery this year. Not only will you stand up for what you believe but you will take on those who, in your eyes, speak nonsense. The fact that some of those people are immensely powerful won’t faze you in the slightest.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Take care not to get carried away by your own importance today, because people in positions of power will be looking for excuses to trash your reputation. Why would they want to do that? Because they are starting to see you as a threat.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may be up to your ears on the work front but if you stay cool and tackle one job at a time you will get everything done that needs to be done. After that you can reward yourself with some fun and games without feeling guilty about it.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The only pressure you will face today is the pressure you put on yourself. No one expects you to break your back in pursuit of your aims, or their aims, so why would you expect it of yourself? Reward yourself with nice things today Gemini – you deserve them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The more certain people criticize what you are doing today the more you will know you are on the right track, and then all you need to do is keep going. This is your time of year and you don’t have to say “sorry” to anyone, for anything.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Take time out from your busy schedule to spend some time talking to friends and family members. You don’t need to be on the go from first thing in the morning to last thing at night Leo. Never forget that quality time is better than quantity.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Almost everyone else has faith in you, so why are you so lacking in self-belief? Whatever the reason you need to get over it because there are opportunities galore coming your way. You don’t have to fight over them though – there’s enough good stuff for everyone.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You could find yourself up against a powerful opponent today, but they will only get the better of you if you treat them with too much respect. Like you they are human and like you they have weaknesses. Find out what those weakness are and exploit them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may feel a bit unsure of yourself today – which is not like you at all – and it’s most likely because your ruling planet Pluto is opposed by the sun. Whatever obstacles you face you must confront them head-on. Retreat is not an option.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The more enthusiastic others are about a deal of some kind the more closely you should look at it before agreeing to sign up. It could be they only want you on board so they can spread the cost and the workload – and the blame if it goes wrong!

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something you discover today will enable you to turn the tables on those who have been giving you a hard time in recent weeks. You don’t have to be mean about it but you do need to put them on the spot and demand to know what their problem is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If someone you work or do business with says you have not been pulling your weight you will come down on them so hard they may never get up again. You’ve worked your fingers to the bone in recent weeks, so no way are you going to take that!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If there is something you want to get started on then don’t wait any longer. The sun remains in the most dynamic area of your chart only until this time next week, so use the power it gives you to begin and then build up a head of steam.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

