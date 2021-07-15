Your daily horoscope: July 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The world often seems confusing, and that isn’t going to change any time soon, but if you upgrade the way you choose to interpret events – both “good” and “bad” – then it won’t seem such a bad place over the coming 12 months. You’ll certainly enjoy life more.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You probably won’t be much in the mood to exert yourself today but that’s okay. The more time you spend thinking the more you will accomplish a week or so from now when the sun moves in your favour again. Don’t exert yourself if you don’t have to.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may still be worried about your money situation but don’t deny yourself things you really need. You’ll find the cash to pay for them somehow, so relax and let your instincts guide you. And remember: you’re already rich in the things that matter.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

An opportunity to improve yourself will come out of the blue today but it may look too good to be true. If it gives you an opportunity to showcase your artistic talent that can only be a good thing, so push your suspicions aside and get on with it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s sun-Neptune link will heighten your sensitivity and help you make the right choices both at home and at work. Those choices will be easier, and more profitable, if you put other people’s needs on the same level as your own. Their gain will be your gain too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be on the go each and every minute today but don’t expect friends and family to match your drive and energy. If others feel the need to slow down and take life at a more sedate pace they have that right – but you’ll just keep on going.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A business or professional matter has been causing you some anxiety of late but what occurs between now and the weekend should clarify the situation and help you recognize that it’s not as bad as you fear. Trust the universe to protect you, and it will.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It may be easy to be suspicious of someone whose ways are vastly different to your ways but you do in fact have a number of things in common, not least your determination to better yourselves. Are there ways you can help each other? Find out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You don’t have to work your fingers to the bone while friends and family and colleagues are out having fun, but you probably will. You’re in one of those moods where you want the world to know how serious you are about making your life a success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The most important thing today is that you are fair in your dealings with everyone, including people you know have not always been fair with you. Put thoughts of payback out of your mind and let the universe take care of what’s right and what’s wrong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can be rather intimidating at times and someone you have dealings with on either a personal or professional level does seem a little bit scared of you. Do something today that changes the way they see you. Playing the fool for laughs should do it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Even if you have a thousand and one things to do on the work front you must still make time for personal matters. You may not be the sort who says “I love you” often but if you say it today the effect will be electric, maybe even ecstatic!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to make things happen today you must quieten your mind and listen to what your inner voice is trying to tell you. A powerful sun-Neptune link means you can easily get in touch with the cosmic forces that turn dreams into realities.

