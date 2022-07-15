Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The bigger your plans for the coming year the less you will need to map out in any great detail the route you intend to take. The universe will guide you in the right direction – all you need to add is the courage to act swiftly and decisively.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t let anyone dictate to you today. Friends, family members and work colleagues must be informed right from the start that you will not let them push you around, even if they say it’s for your own good. It’s you who needs to be forceful.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make it your business to draw other people’s attention to an important but maybe unpleasant fact. Honesty is one of your more positive traits and the planets insist you must not pull your punches today. The truth only hurts when people try to deny it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are pushed into a position where you have to make a quick decision about a money matter then at least make sure you know all the facts. If someone tries to keep things from you today that’s a sure sign they are up to something.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Let others know what is on your mind today and don’t watch what you say just because you fear it might hurt them emotionally. The truth is the truth, at least from your point of view, and must not be watered down to please other people.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you get the idea that someone has been talking behind your back you will no doubt want to hit back at them but is that really such a good idea? Keep your suspicions to yourself for now. Maybe the situation is not as bad as you fear.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more someone says you should be doing this or doing that the more inclined you will be to do something completely different. Why? Firstly, because you did not ask them for their opinion. Secondly, because you know their opinion is largely self-serving.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs your reputation is encouraging you to step up to the plate and take responsibility for a social or career issue that only your brand of honesty can resolve. If you do, your reputation will soar even higher.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to be too harsh in your judgment of other people today. Because you are such a focused and driven individual you sometimes view others as vague and lazy but that’s not entirely fair. It takes all types to make such a fascinating world.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone who thinks they know you better than you know yourself will try to manoeuvre you in a direction of their choosing today but it’s unlikely they will succeed. You can tell when you are being manipulated and will find ways to turn the tables.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You enjoy being challenged but you need to be aware that while the sun is moving through your opposite sign some challenges will come from people whose knowledge and power outstrip your own. Choose your battles carefully over the next few days.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Generally you are happy to take what friends and relatives and work colleagues tell you at face value but the planets warn that one particular individual could try to trick you today. Check the facts at every turn – and listen to your intuition too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Speak up and let those around you know what you think about their words and actions. For the most part your observations will be positive but you may have to tell someone they need to up their game a bit. They’ll thank you for it one day.

