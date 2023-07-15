Open this photo in gallery: Cancer.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The influence of values planet Venus on your birthday means there will be opportunities to make money and to forge new relationships over the coming year. Try not to get them mixed up though. A poor romantic decision could lead to a big financial loss.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With just a little more effort and a little more focus there is no doubt you will make the breakthrough you have been working toward these past few months. A disciplined approach is a must if you want to make the most of your opportunities.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You may not be in the most sociable of moods this weekend but that’s okay. Because Venus, your ruler, links with indecisive Neptune you will have neither the desire not the drive to make much of an effort to share your life with other people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The planets indicate that most of your problems are more imaginary than real, so pull your mind away from negative thoughts and force it to believe that only good things will happen over the next 48 hours – and, almost miraculously, they will.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be in a confident frame of mind this weekend but some of the people you have to deal with could be too passive for your liking. The good news is your success does not depend on them, so get on and do what inspires you the most.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have everything to look forward to and nothing to fear and must remind yourself of that fact constantly over the next 48 hours. The dark days are coming to an end and brighter, happier days are fast approaching. Get ready to welcome them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You have never been the sort to accept what other people tell you without question and you are not about to change your ways. Don’t be afraid to challenge so-called “experts” who tell you things you can sense are unlikely to be true.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will come under scrutiny from an authority figure this weekend and even if you have not done anything wrong you will still feel a vague sense of guilt. Maybe that’s what they are after. Maybe they want you to feel bad. Don’t fall for it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sooner you recognize that you have been wasting time and energy on matters that are not worth the effort the sooner you can turn your attention to more important things. This is still a productive phase for you, so don’t squander it on second-rate goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something you have been striving toward for many months is suddenly within reach and when the sun moves in your favour again a week or so from now you will be in a position to grasp it with both hands. What you desire is what you deserve.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It does not matter who lets you down or what their motives might be you must not stoop to their level and go looking for revenge. Make a point of saying only good things about people this weekend, even if you know they’re not true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the partnership area of your chart promises an enjoyable weekend, but other influences warn you could go over the top and spend way too much money, which you are sure to regret later on. Have fun but be frugal too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone you work or do business with will say all the right things over the next 48 hours but can you trust them? While Neptune, your ruling planet, is going through one of its retrograde phases you would be wise to scrutinize their claims.

