Your daily horoscope: July 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will focus on your goals with such power and intensity over the coming 12 months that success is all but guaranteed. But you need to remember that it’s not all about money and status – what really matters is how much your love grows.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The approaching lunar eclipse will make those around you more sensitive than usual, so watch what you say during the early part of the week and try not to make promises you may not be able to keep, because that will really make them angry!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You won’t hesitate to speak your mind over the next few days and what you have to say could do a lot of people a lot of good. But it will also annoy those who prefer to keep things just as they are rather than move with the times.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

At some point today you will realize that compromise is not only possible but necessary too. Cosmic activity in one of the more secretive areas of your chart will encourage you to confide in those you love and trust, and they won’t let you down.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing as the new week begins is that you believe in yourself and trust your own judgment and that you don’t give others the opportunity to direct your actions in any way. You’re in charge and you must stay in charge.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You can easily persuade friends and co-workers to help you out now, so if your current workload is too heavy then get the assistance you need. You don’t have to suffer in silence, not when there are so many people out there who love and admire you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some kind of creative difference is likely to raise its head over the next two or three days but that’s okay. In the long-term you will benefit as much, if not more, from advice that is slightly critical rather than advice that is too positive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You are sure to clash with someone whose opinions you disagree with today, or maybe tomorrow, but you must not back down. The planets warn if you show any sign of weakness they will come back at you again and again, so stand your ground.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You can persuade almost anyone to give you almost anything this coming week – your way with words will charm rivals and enemies as well as friends and loved ones. Make sure they benefit too though. There’s plenty of good stuff to go round.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must get firm guarantees that you won’t be out of pocket if a deal you are being asked to take part in goes wrong. If you can’t get those guarantees – or if you don’t quite believe them – then keep your money in your pocket.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Because tomorrow’s lunar eclipse takes place in your sign you must not let other people make decisions for you. Listen to advice by all means but don’t assume that because someone occupies a position of power they must know better than you. They don’t.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be much in the mood for fun and games as the new week begins but that’s okay. What you need most now is a bit of space to get your thoughts together and to make sure you are mentally and emotionally prepared for what lies ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try not to force your ideas and opinions on other people over the next few days. No matter how relevant, or even brilliant, they may be your efforts are unlikely to be appreciated. Never forget that friends and co-workers are entitled to their beliefs as well.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com