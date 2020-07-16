Your daily horoscope: July 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Be ready to act fast if a chance to improve yourself arrives out of the blue this year – and it will. So many things in the world are changing now and with each new upheaval will come opportunities to make more of the talents you were born with.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more someone insists that you support their agenda the more of a distance you need to keep between you. The planets warn if you get involved you may come to regret it. Remember, if you get yourself on their side you get their enemies too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you gain from someone else’s misfortune today you must not allow yourself to feel bad about it. The fact is that everyone has highs and lows and if you are fortunate enough to be on the rise at the moment then just go ahead and enjoy it.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A little self-belief will go a long way over the next few days, and because your rivals seem to be experiencing doubts there is plenty to be gained. Even if you don’t feel totally confident you must act as if you are. Fake it until you make it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This is still your time of year and you can still do something amazing with it. The sun in your sign endows you with no end of energy but you will have to deal with people who try to dissuade you from using it. Ignore them and strive for excellence.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A friend or work colleague who feels you owe them a favour will want you to help them today. By all means do so, but make sure you are not sucked into doing something that could be seen as morally questionable. Not all favors are equal!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are pretty straightforward by nature, but the planets indicate it might pay you to be a touch more devious today. You don’t have to do anything underhand, but you may have to tell an untruth or two, simply to avoid situations you don’t care for.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You want your life to be simpler but you seem unable or unwilling to give up those things that have been making it complicated. You need to be more ruthless with yourself Libra. Get back to basics and purge everything that you no longer need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone you have to deal with today will be stubborn to say the least, and the situation could easily get out of hand. Before you say or do anything you might come to regret ask yourself if it’s worth the hassle. If not, turn around and walk away.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may believe you have right on your side but that won’t matter in the slightest if someone in a position of authority decides you are in the wrong. You are strongly advised to accept you can’t win and make a tactical retreat. The facts will come out eventually.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You are advised to tone down your act a bit today, especially when dealing with people you think of as rivals or enemies. You may honestly believe you are superior to them in just about every way but you don’t need to rub it in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to get so caught up in your work today that everything else ceases to matter. Yes, of course, it is important that you do a good job, but you also need to recognize that there are more important things in life than your professional reputation.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s not like you to be insensitive when dealing with people who have problems, but it seems your patience with one particular individual has reached its end. You have done so much for them and got so little in return. Do you think that will ever change?

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com