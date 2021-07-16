 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Horoscopes

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: July 16

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means do what you can to help people socially and professionally this year but don’t make decisions for them because they need to learn from their own mistakes. And don’t forget to take time out every day to ponder the meaning of life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no point trying to hide your feelings and pretend that certain problems do not exist, because even if you succeed in the short-term they will come back to plague you later on. Face up to what troubles you and find ways to live with it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who tries to deny you freedom of thought, of expression or of movement is not your friend and is not to be trusted. You must not compromise who and what you are, not for anyone, no matter how much you desire to be accepted.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Stop tormenting yourself with silly fantasies about what might happen if you did this or did that at some point in the past. What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so accept your life as it is and make the best of it. The future starts now!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to get away from the crowd today then just get up and go. You don’t have to make excuses before you leave, and you certainly don’t have to tell anyone – not even friends and family – where you are going. Seize some “me time” today.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may feel a bit hot and bothered at the moment, thanks to the mad rush of events that have been taking place around you over the past few days, but stay calm and don’t let anything knock you off your stride. You’ve survived bigger crises than this!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

For some reason all your thoughts have been focused on failure of late and that needs to stop right now. The most important thing in the world is self-belief, because with it all things become possible. Change your outlook for the better today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may wish that life would stay pretty much as it is but deep down you know there are major changes coming, changes that not even a Libra can avoid. In which case make it your aim to recognize those changes and find ways to work with them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be true that what does not destroy you can only make you stronger but that doesn’t mean you should go looking for situations that might be dangerous. The message of the stars is that it’s okay to avoid chaos and confrontation – in fact it’s desirable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may wish you were some place else doing something different with your life but the simple fact is you are where you are and that isn’t going to change any time soon. Instead of trying to run away from life why not resolve to stay and fight?

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you listen carefully to what your inner voice is trying to tell you today you may discover that what you think you need to avoid is in fact something you need to embrace. Change catches up with everyone – yes, even a Capricorn – so make it your friend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can see which way the wind is blowing on the work front and know if you don’t act fast you could lose ground to a rival or competitor. The fact is you are still the very best at what you do, so don’t let others talk you down.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be careful what you say today, especially if you are the sort of Pisces who speaks from the heart. Your words may sound reasonable to you but to some people they could come across as unnecessarily aggressive. Words can hurt as well as heal.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies