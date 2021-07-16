Your daily horoscope: July 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means do what you can to help people socially and professionally this year but don’t make decisions for them because they need to learn from their own mistakes. And don’t forget to take time out every day to ponder the meaning of life.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no point trying to hide your feelings and pretend that certain problems do not exist, because even if you succeed in the short-term they will come back to plague you later on. Face up to what troubles you and find ways to live with it.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who tries to deny you freedom of thought, of expression or of movement is not your friend and is not to be trusted. You must not compromise who and what you are, not for anyone, no matter how much you desire to be accepted.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Stop tormenting yourself with silly fantasies about what might happen if you did this or did that at some point in the past. What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so accept your life as it is and make the best of it. The future starts now!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to get away from the crowd today then just get up and go. You don’t have to make excuses before you leave, and you certainly don’t have to tell anyone – not even friends and family – where you are going. Seize some “me time” today.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may feel a bit hot and bothered at the moment, thanks to the mad rush of events that have been taking place around you over the past few days, but stay calm and don’t let anything knock you off your stride. You’ve survived bigger crises than this!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

For some reason all your thoughts have been focused on failure of late and that needs to stop right now. The most important thing in the world is self-belief, because with it all things become possible. Change your outlook for the better today.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may wish that life would stay pretty much as it is but deep down you know there are major changes coming, changes that not even a Libra can avoid. In which case make it your aim to recognize those changes and find ways to work with them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It may be true that what does not destroy you can only make you stronger but that doesn’t mean you should go looking for situations that might be dangerous. The message of the stars is that it’s okay to avoid chaos and confrontation – in fact it’s desirable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may wish you were some place else doing something different with your life but the simple fact is you are where you are and that isn’t going to change any time soon. Instead of trying to run away from life why not resolve to stay and fight?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you listen carefully to what your inner voice is trying to tell you today you may discover that what you think you need to avoid is in fact something you need to embrace. Change catches up with everyone – yes, even a Capricorn – so make it your friend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can see which way the wind is blowing on the work front and know if you don’t act fast you could lose ground to a rival or competitor. The fact is you are still the very best at what you do, so don’t let others talk you down.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be careful what you say today, especially if you are the sort of Pisces who speaks from the heart. Your words may sound reasonable to you but to some people they could come across as unnecessarily aggressive. Words can hurt as well as heal.

