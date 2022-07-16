Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your mind will be working at top speed over the coming year and with so many ideas coming and going you must be disciplined and focus on what matters most. It’s time to move up from being a very good amateur to a being a top-class professional.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste time trying to explain to other people what you are planning to do this weekend. It’s unlikely they will understand and even less likely they will approve, so if it feels right to you just get on with it. They’ll “get it” eventually.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Someone will come into your life this weekend that shakes things up a bit and brings a new sense of fun to your social activities. Make the most of their friendship while they are with you because they could be on their way again soon.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Changes on the work front may be a bit confusing at the moment as it’s hard to work out what is going on and why but that doesn’t mean you should worry. In the long-term you will be one of the few who benefits from current upheavals.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may not have achieved as much as you wanted to over the past six months or so but your goals are not that far away, so stay focused and keep to the plan you drew up at the start of the year – it’s still an extremely good one.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s “fixed” signs you are not the sort to give up on something just because the going gets tough, and if you redouble your efforts over the next 48 hours you will soon get past what has been holding you back. You’re a winner!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There may be a number of changes taking place in your world at the moment but the good news is you will look back on them from later in the year and realize they were entirely for your benefit. The universe knows what you need.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It is of the utmost importance that you stick up for yourself if a colleague gives you a hard time this weekend. You may not care what they think of you but if you don’t hit back it could encourage others to give you a hard time too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone who joins your social group over the next 48 hours will get your heart beating faster and, yes, it’s possible there could be a new love in your life. But don’t get so besotted with them that you neglect your commitments to existing friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

At some stage this weekend it will dawn on you that’s it’s time to give up on something that is no longer worth the time and energy and money you have been pouring into it. Cut your losses and be done with it once and for all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Cosmic activity in your opposite sign may be putting relationships to the test but the good news is the friendships and emotional attachments that survive this trying time will bring joy your way for the rest of your life. It’s a necessary process.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It may be hard to approach what you are expected to do with energy and enthusiasm but if you make the effort it could actually be a lot of fun. You may even discover you have a talent for activities that important people will pay handsomely for.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It’s time to get serious about something of a creative or artistic nature that up until now you have only been playing at. The planets indicate it is part of your destiny to develop your talent in this area and with it bring joy to the world.

