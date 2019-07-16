Your daily horoscope: July 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing you can do over the coming year is to strive not to take life too seriously. Yes, some serious things are going to happen, but the effect they have on you will depend on how you react. Always choose a smile over a frown.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You seem to be in two minds about what it is you should be doing and today’s lunar eclipse is unlikely to make things any easier. Bide your time and look out for pointers as to what your next move should be – they won’t be long in coming.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Today’s eclipse takes place in one of the better areas of your solar chart but you still need to take care. In particular, don’t get carried away with dreams of success that are unlikely to come true in the foreseeable future. Keep your feet on the ground.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t generally try to watch what you say but the planets warn if you say too much today it could be you who is on the end of some serious criticism. Also, remember you have secrets of your own before revealing embarrassing details about other people.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s lunar eclipse in your opposite sign of Capricorn suggests you will have to deal with some kind of challenge over the next 24 hours, so be on your guard and make efforts to give others the impression that you don’t fear a thing.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Changes in your working environment may be unsettling but you must not let them get to you. It may take a bit of an effort but make sure you look your usual confident self. Also, stay calm even if employers and colleagues give you a hard time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The best way to tackle an embarrassing situation is to pretend it does not exist. Act as if everything is perfectly normal and that you are at peace with the world, even if on the inside you are seething with anger. Negative emotions must be controlled.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This could be a difficult day, especially on the home front where no matter what you say or do someone is likely to find fault. What you must realize is that their negativity is not really aimed at you but at their own sense of failure, so make allowances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are impatient of restriction and will do whatever it takes to be on the move again. However, cosmic activity in the travel area of your chart means you must expect other people to place obstacles in your path. They can slow you down but they can’t stop you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The most important thing today, and for the rest of the week, is that you steer clear of extremes. Today’s eclipse could have a disastrous effect on your judgment, especially where money is concerned, so keep a clear head and stay calm when under pressure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Because today’s lunar eclipse falls in your birth sign you could be more emotional than usual, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Usually you are so self-controlled that some people have started to suspect you possess no feelings at all. Prove them wrong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It’s okay to feel guilty about something, but it’s not okay to let others take advantage of your remorse. If the error was yours then it is up to you to put it right, and you will do that quicker and easier if you close your ears to unhelpful criticism.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Someone whose opinions are at odds with your own will challenge you today and you must meet that challenge head-on. If you try to find a compromise they will take that as a sign of weakness and double their efforts to make you look bad. Fight for your beliefs.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com