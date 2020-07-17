Your daily horoscope: July 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is nothing in this life that you cannot handle, and no one in this life who you cannot love. Your task for the coming year is to turn away from negativity and embrace the idea that the world, for all its woes, will always be a wonderful place.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to let minor worries become major anxieties. The sun’s position at this time of year makes you more sensitive than usual, and with Mercury in the same area of your chart you won’t be thinking rationally all the time. Keep your troubles in perspective.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem to believe that a simple problem must have a complicated solution, which is why you are struggling to get on top of it. Go back to basics and ask yourself what the fundamental issue happens to be. Solve that issue and you solve everything else.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Good intentions won’t be enough today and over the weekend. If you are to make serious progress towards your goals then you will need to get busy and get your hands dirty. You always think a good fight Gemini but now you must actually win it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

More than most signs you have a tendency to let negative thoughts overwhelm you, but as the sun is coming to the end of its journey through your sign you must adopt a more positive attitude. It won’t guarantee success but it will make it more likely.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Because you have been so busy doing things both for yourself and for other people, you may have missed what your inner voice has been trying to tell you. Slow down, still your mind and listen to what it has to say. Maybe it’s the message you’ve been waiting for.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do what you have to do and then forget about it. If you look back and try to work out what went right and what went wrong you won’t have the time or the energy to move on to the next thing. What’s done is done, so let it go.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Question anything and everything you are told today, because if you don’t you could be left with gaps in your knowledge that put you at a disadvantage. Just because someone is said to be an “expert” does not mean you cannot doubt them. Doubt everyone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The more personal information you have on someone you work or do business with the less likely it is they will get a chance to cheat you. Are we talking blackmail here? No, of course not, but we are talking about being in a position to say “no”.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Do you knock off early today, or do you work deep into the evening so you get it all done and don’t have to come back to it until Monday? Only you can decide but it would be nice to have the weekend all to yourself for a change.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Focus on relationships today and don’t pass up the chance to spend some quality time with the people you love. Yes, you have lots of chores to take care of but none of them matter as much as letting loved ones know how much you care.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some things must be dealt with immediately and some things can safely be left to another day, or week, or month, or year. A problem you think is so important that it needs to be resolved right now can in fact be put on the back burner indefinitely.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you bump into someone who may be able to help you professionally today it probably isn’t just a coincidence. The universe has a way of setting things up so the right event happens at the right time. And that means you are right to make use of it.

