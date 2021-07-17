Your daily horoscope: July 17

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Pluto link on your birthday means there can be no middle ground this year – you are right and the rest of the world, if it disagrees with you, is wrong. End of story. You’ll make a lot of progress, and make a few more enemies too.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The only danger this weekend is that you may start believing you are too big and too smart to ever be beaten. If that happens, Pluto’s influence will bring your ego down to earth so quickly your head will spin. Believe in yourself but know your limits too.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be called on to make some kind of sacrifice this weekend and you should make it without a moment’s hesitation and without worrying about the cost. You will, of course, get something back in return later on but for now it’s your turn to give.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t worry that you may not have the skills or the experience to make a success of what you’ve been asked to do, because you have something much more precious – enthusiasm. You’ll learn as you go along and, being a Gemini, you’ll learn quickly too.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The most important thing now is that you have the courage to follow your dreams no matter what obstacles life puts in your path. Remember too that while your rivals may look tough, chances are they are more scared of you than you need be of them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You seem to be in two minds as to which direction your life should be moving. You are more likely to make the right decision if you listen to your instincts rather than to what friends are telling you. They mean well but they can’t see inside your heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Yes, your fate is in the hands of other people at the moment but why should that be such a bad thing? The sun in the friendship area of your chart encourages you to sit back and let others make decisions for you. They’ll be good decisions.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you get the chance to improve your position on the work front over the next 48 hours you must take it without hesitation, but you also need to be aware there will be extra responsibilities heaped on your shoulders – and you’re carrying quite a load already.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your imagination will be working overtime this weekend but there is a danger that some of your thoughts may be a bit too “way out” for some people’s tastes. Why should that bother you though when you have no intention of letting them know what you’re thinking?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may want to be helpful and do things for other people but the planets warn that once you start taking on extra tasks and responsibilities you may not be able to stop. Sometimes Sag the most important word in your vocabulary is a simple “No”.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pluto in your sign makes it feel as if you have the power to change the world, and maybe you do, but cosmic activity in your opposite sign warns the world may not want to be changed. Expect some sort of confrontation over the next 48 hours.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

What looks like a failure now will look like a success come the early part of next week, so don’t be too hard on yourself that you got something wrong. This is one of those occasions when the knock-on effects of a minor mistake could actually be beneficial.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your confidence may be unshakable but that doesn’t make you unbeatable, so make sure you know what your rivals and opponents are capable of before you decide to take them on. It won’t look good if you can’t back up your boasts with action.

