HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday may promise great things to come but you still need to work hard if you are to reach the heights you are capable of. If you make a sustained effort each and every day this year the results will be spectacular.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Changes on the home front have been challenging, maybe even traumatic, of late but they occurred for a reason and today’s new moon will finally make clear what that reason is. At the end of it all your family life will be fun again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

By all means be assertive and let others know what you think and how you feel but don’t forget that people are different and not everyone will agree with you. Treat those you interact with today the way you would like them to treat you – with respect.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will find a way to get what you want today but the danger is you could be a bit too ruthless and make enemies of people who should be your friends. That may not bother you now but it will do later on when you need their support.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Today’s new moon in your sign will take your confidence to another level and you will go after your dreams with every ounce of energy you possess. What you begin over the next 24 hours could change your life in wonderful ways, so go for it!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

There will be times today when you get the impression that someone has got it in for you, but is that true or is it your imagination playing tricks on you? Most likely it’s the latter, so ignore what they say and focus only on your own desires.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Not everyone possesses your razor-sharp intellect, so make allowances today for those whose brainwaves move at a much slower pace. It may be tedious having to explain, maybe several times, what you expect of them but it has to be done.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you stand your ground today and refuse to give in to either threats or bribery you will not only feel good about yourself but people in positions of authority will feel good about you too. Go your own way and do your own thing… with style!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You tend to take life seriously but in recent weeks you have managed to loosen up a little and enjoy yourself more. Today’s new moon will tempt you to do something out of the ordinary and if you are smart you will allow it to happen. Have fun!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A decision about a financial matter needs to be made and it needs to be made now. The good news is that today’s new moon will bring clarity to your thinking and enable you to make the right choices – right for you and right for other people too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you reach out to friends, family members and work colleagues today you will be amazed how easy it is to sway their opinions. You can get a lot done on your own but you can get so much more done as part of a highly motivated team.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Cosmic activity in the work area of your chart will confront you with a situation that forces you to choose sides. You may not be happy about it but on this occasion you cannot fudge the issue – you’re either for or against what’s taking place.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A lighthearted approach to life will do wonders today and if you can make it last throughout the week there is no end to what you might accomplish. Life does not have to be a trial – not when a slight change of attitude can make it fun again.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com